Patchy morning fog in parts of Georgia Saturday until 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued the following weather alert for Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Douglas, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Meriwether, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, South Fulton, Troup, Walker, and Whitfield counties:

…PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA… Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one mile across parts of northwest and west central Georgia early this morning. The fog should begin to lift by 9 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.