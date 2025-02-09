Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 31 to February 6

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
DOMINO’S PIZZA #4139
- 3643 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2028
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3171
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
CATERING CAJUN OF GEORGIA
- 2421 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2076
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23197C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
TOFU VILLAGE
- 700 SANDY PLAINS RD STE B1 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6370
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001766
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
GOURMET CAFE
- 1166 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 10 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8941
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002084
- Last Inspection Score: 71
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
TED’S MONTANA GRILL #10
- 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 210 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10456C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
ADDISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3055 EBENEZER RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4542
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-1974
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
DAVIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2433 JAMERSON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1431
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-161C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
FIREHOUSE SUBS #1120
- 2970 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003480
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
TASTY FLAMES
- 1245 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 50 MABLETON, GA 30126-3191
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003896
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
PARK STREET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 105 PARK ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2324
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004012
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
POKEWORKS
- 2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 172 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004342
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
SAM’S BBQ 1
- 4958 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4429
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004737
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
PIZZA HUT #4772
- 2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 140 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004795
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 1721 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 108 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4880
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004839
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
PIZZA HUT #39525
- 4480 S COBB DR SE STE Q SMYRNA, GA 30080-6984
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005117
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
BOJANGLES #598
- 2745 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4517
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005768
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
MEETBOWL
- 3878 AUSTELL RD SW STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006107
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
CLEAN EATZ
- 3450 COBB PKWY ACWORTH, GA 30101-8352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006116
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
LA MICHOACANA ICONIC ICE CREAM
- 5590 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006250
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
CARIBOU COFFEE
- 3280 BARRETT LAKES BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4978
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006252
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
!!GALAXY SMOOTHIES (INSIDE LA FITNESS)
- 1185 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 454 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006861
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025
OTTER’S CHICKEN
- 3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 690 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25732C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
MILFORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2390 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1487C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
MABRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 2700 JIMS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-458C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
MONKEY BARREL
- 688 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 700 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3171
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003333
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
FREAKIN INCAN THE
- 4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 305 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1689
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003702
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
EL PARAISO ANTOJERIA & NEVERIA
- 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1015 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5708
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003706
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
FREAKIN INCAN THE – BASE
- 4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 305 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1689
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005059
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
PANERA BREAD
- 3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 880 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5925
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005518
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
CAPTAIN D’S MARIETTA
- 725 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005562
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
INDIAN VERANDAH, THE
- 3101 ROSWELL RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-5594
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005676
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
KATANA SUSHI HIBACHI
- 4400 ROSWELL RD STE 152 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8112
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005754
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
HOKIDO SUSHI AND RAMEN
- 4500 W VILLAGE PL SE STE 1005 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005979
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
JIM N NICK’S BBQ
- 3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5911
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006570
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
ORIENTAL CAFE
- 2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006628
- Last Inspection Score: 79
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
!!LITTLE CAESARS
- 2350 SPRING RD STE 11 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2676
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006818
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
!!KALE ME CRAZY
- 3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 101 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006867
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025
JUMPING WORLD USA
- 4200 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 224 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002082
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025
M & J HOME COOKING
- 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 320 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000711
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025
BURGER KING #6280
- 164 BARRETT PKWY NE MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000859
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025
SUBWAY #32316
- 4355 COBB PKWY SE STE K ATLANTA, GA 30339-4657
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18718C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #1132
- 3441 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1800
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4419
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025
BELLS FERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2600 BELLS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-55
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025
DUE WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3900 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-185C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025
AMERICAN DELI
- 1651 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4847
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004243
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025
FIRST WATCH
- 860 COBB PLACE BLVD NW STE 500 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4895
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005670
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025
STEAK N SHAKE
- 825 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4926
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006337
- Last Inspection Score: 76
- Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 925 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 19 A MABLETON, GA 30126-3176
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006572
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025
BURGER 21
- 1300 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 310, BLDG 500 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5007
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002634
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025
DOWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2121 W SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2034
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025
OAKS AT WEST COBB
- 3292 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1872
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004466
- Last Inspection Score: 61
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025
FIREHOUSE SUBS WEST COBB
- 2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 650 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005725
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025
KIOSCO
- 48 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005729
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025
TEA LEAF AND CREAMERY
- 1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 213 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006306
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025
SUGAR SHANE’S
- 1635 OLD 41 HWY NW STE 107 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006314
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025
SHAH’S HALAL FOOD
- 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 220 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006322
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025
!!OLIVE BISTRO GALLERIA
- 600 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 180 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006635
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025
!!LEVANT OVEN
- 1275 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9490
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006807
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025
SUBWAY #28731
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1004 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8130
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10803C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2025
COOK OUT RESTAURANT
- 3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001807
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2025
CLARKDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4725 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000291
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2025
WINGOLICIOUS
- 401 RIVERSIDE PKWY STE 109 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7270
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003330
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2025
EL SERRANITO
- 2520 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3052
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005087
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2025
MIKA SUSHI
- 4648 WOODSTOCK RD STE 210 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1942
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005488
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2025
WINGSTOP
- 3240 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006290
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2025
Be the first to comment on "Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 31 to February 6"