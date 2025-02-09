Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 31 to February 6

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

DOMINO’S PIZZA #4139

3643 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2028

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3171

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

CATERING CAJUN OF GEORGIA

2421 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2076

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23197C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

TOFU VILLAGE

700 SANDY PLAINS RD STE B1 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6370

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001766

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

GOURMET CAFE

1166 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 10 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8941

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002084

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

TED’S MONTANA GRILL #10

2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 210 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10456C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

ADDISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3055 EBENEZER RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4542

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-1974

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

DAVIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2433 JAMERSON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1431

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-161C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

FIREHOUSE SUBS #1120

2970 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003480

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

TASTY FLAMES

1245 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 50 MABLETON, GA 30126-3191

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003896

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

PARK STREET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

105 PARK ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2324

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004012

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

POKEWORKS

2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 172 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004342

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

SAM’S BBQ 1

4958 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4429

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004737

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

PIZZA HUT #4772

2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 140 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004795

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

1721 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 108 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4880

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004839

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

PIZZA HUT #39525

4480 S COBB DR SE STE Q SMYRNA, GA 30080-6984

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005117

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

BOJANGLES #598

2745 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4517

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005768

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

MEETBOWL

3878 AUSTELL RD SW STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006107

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

CLEAN EATZ

3450 COBB PKWY ACWORTH, GA 30101-8352

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006116

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

LA MICHOACANA ICONIC ICE CREAM

5590 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006250

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

CARIBOU COFFEE

3280 BARRETT LAKES BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4978

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006252

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

!!GALAXY SMOOTHIES (INSIDE LA FITNESS)

1185 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 454 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006861

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2025

OTTER’S CHICKEN

3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 690 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25732C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

MILFORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2390 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1487C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

MABRY MIDDLE SCHOOL

2700 JIMS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-458C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

MONKEY BARREL

688 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 700 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3171

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003333

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

FREAKIN INCAN THE

4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 305 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1689

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003702

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

EL PARAISO ANTOJERIA & NEVERIA

3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1015 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5708

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003706

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

FREAKIN INCAN THE – BASE

4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 305 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1689

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005059

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

PANERA BREAD

3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 880 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5925

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005518

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

CAPTAIN D’S MARIETTA

725 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005562

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

INDIAN VERANDAH, THE

3101 ROSWELL RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-5594

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005676

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

KATANA SUSHI HIBACHI

4400 ROSWELL RD STE 152 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8112

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005754

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

HOKIDO SUSHI AND RAMEN

4500 W VILLAGE PL SE STE 1005 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005979

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

JIM N NICK’S BBQ

3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5911

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006570

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

ORIENTAL CAFE

2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006628

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

!!LITTLE CAESARS

2350 SPRING RD STE 11 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2676

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006818

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

!!KALE ME CRAZY

3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 101 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4366

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006867

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2025

JUMPING WORLD USA

4200 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 224 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025

M & J HOME COOKING

1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 320 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000711

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025

BURGER KING #6280

164 BARRETT PKWY NE MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000859

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025

SUBWAY #32316

4355 COBB PKWY SE STE K ATLANTA, GA 30339-4657

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18718C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #1132

3441 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1800

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4419

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025

BELLS FERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2600 BELLS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-55

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025

DUE WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3900 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-185C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025

AMERICAN DELI

1651 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4847

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004243

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025

FIRST WATCH

860 COBB PLACE BLVD NW STE 500 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4895

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005670

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025

STEAK N SHAKE

825 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4926

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006337

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

925 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 19 A MABLETON, GA 30126-3176

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006572

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2025

BURGER 21

1300 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 310, BLDG 500 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5007

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002634

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025

DOWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2121 W SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2034

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025

OAKS AT WEST COBB

3292 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1872

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004466

Last Inspection Score: 61

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025

FIREHOUSE SUBS WEST COBB

2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 650 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005725

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025

KIOSCO

48 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005729

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025

TEA LEAF AND CREAMERY

1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 213 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006306

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025

SUGAR SHANE’S

1635 OLD 41 HWY NW STE 107 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006314

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025

SHAH’S HALAL FOOD

2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 220 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006322

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025

!!OLIVE BISTRO GALLERIA

600 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 180 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006635

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025

!!LEVANT OVEN

1275 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9490

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006807

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2025

SUBWAY #28731

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1004 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8130

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10803C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2025

COOK OUT RESTAURANT

3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001807

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2025

CLARKDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4725 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000291

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2025

WINGOLICIOUS

401 RIVERSIDE PKWY STE 109 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7270

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003330

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2025

EL SERRANITO

2520 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3052

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2025

MIKA SUSHI

4648 WOODSTOCK RD STE 210 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1942

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005488

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2025

WINGSTOP