Man hospitalized after shooting on Moonglade Park in Marietta

Detective Yvette Collazo of the Marietta Police Department issued the following public information release this afternoon:

On 02/19/2025 at 10:36 pm, Marietta Officers were dispatched to 1016 Moonglade Park in reference to a person shot. The victim was transported to Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is active, and no other details are available at this time. Anyone with information in reference to the incident is urged to call Marietta Police Detective Randall at 770-794-2366. You can also remain anonymous by submitting tips via Crimestoppers Greater Atlanta, or via the new tip411 MariettaPD app.