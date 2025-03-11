Approaching storm system might bring flooding to Georgia by the weekend

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

A high fire danger alert is in effect for parts of north Georgia, and a strong storm system is expected to enter the state by the weekend.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A Fire Danger Statement is in effect for portions of northern Georgia due to low relative humidities and dry conditions. Please contact local burn authorities before conducting any outdoor burns. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… Another Fire Danger Statement may be needed in north Georgia Wednesday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time. A stronger storm system moving through Georgia Saturday and Sunday may bring severe weather and flooding to the state. Severe weather is possible across all of north and central Georgia, while the greatest threat for flooding is currently across northwestern Georgia. Please continue to monitor the forecast moving forwards.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

