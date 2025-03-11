Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, March 11, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, with a high near 72 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Fire Danger Statement that is in effect for portions of northern Georgia due to low relative humidities and dry conditions.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:52 am, 41 °F clear sky Humidity 63 % Pressure 1014 mb Wind 3 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:53 am Sunset Sunset: 7:42 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 44. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for March 11, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 65 82 in 1990 35 in 1924 Min Temperature M 44 62 in 2016 20 in 1934 Avg Temperature M 54.4 70.5 in 2016 29.0 in 1934 Precipitation M 0.15 1.88 in 1962 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 4.0 in 1960 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 3 in 1960 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 11 36 in 1934 0 in 2016 CDD (base 65) M 0 6 in 2016 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 64.6 63.2 77.9 in 1974 38.7 in 1960 Avg Min Temperature 42.6 43.2 53.1 in 1973 23.4 in 1960 Avg Temperature 53.6 53.2 65.0 in 1974 31.0 in 1960 Total Precipitation 1.98 1.78 6.70 in 1922 0.00 in 1974 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 4.8 in 1960 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1942 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 113 134 370 in 1960 19 in 1974 Total CDD (base 65) 1 4 24 in 1997 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 57.6 57.1 64.5 in 2023 46.7 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 37.2 38.1 46.5 in 2023 26.3 in 1977 Avg Temperature 47.4 47.6 55.5 in 2023 37.2 in 1978 Total Precipitation 10.20 10.92 22.90 in 2020 3.34 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 2.0 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1950 2213 3593 in 1977 1447 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 13 5 40 in 2023 0 in 2020

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-10

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-10

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-03-10

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-10

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-10

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”