Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, March 14, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Friday, March 77, 2025, with a high near 77 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to thunderstorms that are possible for northwest Georgia late tonight and into early Saturday morning. A few thunderstorms could also produce hail and damaging winds.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 9:27 am, 56 °F broken clouds Humidity 93 % Pressure 1015 mb Wind 3 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 75% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:49 am Sunset Sunset: 7:45 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”