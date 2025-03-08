Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, March 8, 2025

Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling March 8, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, March 8, 2025, with a high near 68 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 44 degrees.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
8:21 am, Mar 8, 2025
temperature icon 56°F
few clouds
Humidity 86 %
Pressure 1013 mb
Wind 5 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 20%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 6:57 am
Sunset Sunset: 6:40 pm
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Showers likely before 10 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 p.m and 1 a.m, then showers likely after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMax TempMin TempAvgDeparture from normPrecipitation
2025-02-01654454.58.70
2025-02-02694456.510.50
2025-02-0374445912.80
2025-02-04775666.520.20
2025-02-05745363.517T
2025-02-0672606619.30
2025-02-07776269.522.60.06
2025-02-08756268.521.4T
2025-02-0973576517.70.1
2025-02-10604753.560
2025-02-11524046-1.70.33
2025-02-12433941-6.92.58
2025-02-136137490.91.06
2025-02-14582943.5-4.80
2025-02-15524247-1.50.08
2025-02-16643750.51.70.88
2025-02-17503040-90
2025-02-18583144.5-4.70
2025-02-19463440-9.50.1
2025-02-20352329-20.7T
2025-02-21481933.5-16.50
2025-02-22532941-9.20
2025-02-23553143-7.40
2025-02-24694255.54.80
2025-02-257545609.10
2025-02-2679476311.80
2025-02-2776526412.60
2025-02-287345597.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for March 8, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6482 in 197431 in 1996
Min TemperatureM4460 in 198016 in 1920
Avg TemperatureM53.769.0 in 198025.5 in 1996
PrecipitationM0.173.72 in 19980.00 in 2021
SnowfallM0.1T in 20080.0 in 2024
Snow DepthMT in 19320 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M1239 in 19960 in 2000
CDD (base 65)M04 in 19800 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature65.362.776.5 in 197436.6 in 1960
Avg Min Temperature39.742.955.0 in 202322.0 in 1960
Avg Temperature52.552.864.4 in 202329.3 in 1960
Total Precipitation1.051.336.05 in 19980.00 in 1974
Total Snowfall0.00.24.2 in 20090.0 in 2025
Max Snow Depth04 in 19420 in 2025
Total HDD (base 65)86100283 in 196015 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)0216 in 19970 in 2025
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature57.356.864.5 in 202346.2 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature36.737.946.4 in 202325.5 in 1977
Avg Temperature47.047.355.5 in 202336.8 in 1977
Total Precipitation9.2710.4722.62 in 20203.34 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.22.010.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)192321793558 in 19771421 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)12440 in 20230 in 2020

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-07
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-07
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-03-07
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-06
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-05

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

