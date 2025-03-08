Acworth approves funds for relocation of historic McCray House

By Mark Woolsey

Acworth city officials have taken another step toward moving one of the city’s oldest structures.

The Board of Alderman Thursday night approved a proposal with Croft & Associates for professional work related to architectural and engineering services for the relocation of the McCray House in the amount of $84,800.00.

Deputy City Manager Angie Luna said that once discovery work is done and plans are back from the architect they’ll seek a proposal for actually moving the structure.

The city of Acworth purchased the abandoned 19th century home and roughly three acres in 2021 and offered it to the Cobb Landmarks group, which planned a $750,000 capital campaign to refurbish the structure and turn it into an event and exhibit space. The nonprofit later backed away from the plan due to budgetary considerations.

Mayor Tommy Allegood says plans are to preserve the home, moving it about 500 feet from its present location to the entrance to Logan Farm Park. He says it’ll be renovated and then put to use, perhaps as an events center or possibly some sort of business.

About the City of Acworth

Acworth started as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic Railroad.

An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.

It is the fifth largest city by population after Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna, and Kennesaw.

Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.

The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.

Population Population estimates, July 1, 2024, (V2024) NA Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023) 22,379 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2024) NA Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023) 22,464 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2024, (V2024) NA Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023) -0.4% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 22,440 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 20,425 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 4.8% Persons under 18 years, percent 25.4% Persons 65 years and over, percent 12.3% Female persons, percent 53.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 58.2% Black alone, percent (a)(a) 20.4% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a)(a) 0.0% Asian alone, percent (a)(a) 2.7% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a)(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 9.4% Hispanic or Latino, percent (b)(b) 16.9% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 53.9% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2019-2023 1,194 Foreign-born persons, percent, 2019-2023 17.7% Housing Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2019-2023 61.2% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2019-2023 $309,800 Median selected monthly owner costs – with a mortgage, 2019-2023 $1,680 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortage, 2019-2023 $584 Median gross rent, 2019-2023 $1,569 Building Permits, 2023 X Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2019-2023 8,327 Persons per household, 2019-2023 2.68 Living in the same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+ , 2019-2023 87.8% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2019-2023 27.7% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2019-2023 96.0% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2019-2023 89.2% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023 90.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023 32.9% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2019-2023 8.0% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 19.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023 72.8% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023 66.3% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c) 142,623 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c) 148,990 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c) 53,970 Total retail sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c) 714,112 Total retail sales per capita, 2022(c) $32,022 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2019-2023 30.7 Income & Poverty Median households income (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023 $80,703 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023 $38,353 Persons in poverty, percent 8.3%

Businesses Total employer establishments, 2022 X Total employment, 2022 X Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2022 X All employer firms, Reference year 2022 526 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022 304 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022 S Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022 69 Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022 318 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022 18 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022 367