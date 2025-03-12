Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, March 12, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, with a high near 76 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Fire Danger Statement that is in effect for portions of north Georgia until 8 p.m today.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 11:20 am, 62 °F clear sky Humidity 48 % Pressure 1015 mb Wind 10 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:52 am Sunset Sunset: 7:43 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Showers likely after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”