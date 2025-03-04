Cobb fire & emergency spokesperson says deadly Cobb fire was accidental

By Mark Woolsey

Although a precise cause hasn’t been established, a Cobb County house fire which took a woman’s life early Friday is being deemed accidental.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Nicholas Danz said officials with the department will be working with an insurance company to uncover more information.

The victim of the blaze on Oakland Drive off Powers Ferry Road has been identified as Jucileide Tamplin. Authorities say she died after rushing back the into the burning home to retrieve a family pet. Three other family members who had also escaped the home were treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

Danz says that two firefighters taken to the hospital after the blaze have been released and are doing well.

He said “reports indicate” the home did not have a working smoke detector.