Early voting in the Cobb BOC District 2 Democratic primary runoff is underway

By Mark Woolsey

Early voting is underway in the Cobb County Commission District 2 special Democratic primary runoff race.

Former State Rep. Erick Allen and ex-Cobb School Board member Dr. Jaha Howard, both Democrats, are vying for the right to oppose Republican District 2 nominee Alicia Adams in the upcoming April 29 special election. Neither Howard nor Allen received more than 50 percent of the vote in primary voting Feb. 11, setting up the March 11 runoff.

During early voting lasting through Friday, March 7, residents can cast their ballots at the Cobb Elections and Voter Registration main office in downtown Marietta and at the Smyrna Community Center. Early voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, and a drop box for absentee ballots has also been set up at both locations.

Voting is open to any eligible District 2 resident who did not vote in the Republican special primary. Voters must present any one of several applicable forms of photo ID.

There will be no voting March 8-10. The special runoff itself is set for March 11.

On election day, voters will be required to go to their assigned polling place to vote from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Polling locations are spelled out at the Secretary of State’s My voter page, at mvp.sos.ga.gov.