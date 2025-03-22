Critical Red Flag Warning issued for Cobb and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Cobb County and other counties in the region for Saturday, March 22, due to expected low humidity, high wind, and dry conditions.

The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What is a Red Flag Warning?

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) to alert the public, firefighters, and land management agencies that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

A Red Flag Warning means a combination of:

Strong winds



Low relative humidity



Warm temperatures



And dry fuels (like brush, grass, and leaves)



are creating ideal conditions for wildfires — and if a fire starts, it can spread rapidly and be hard to control.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, HIGH WINDS, AND DRY CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND EAST GEORGIA|… * Affected Area…North and East Georgia * Timing…From 11 AM until 8 PM EDT on Saturday * Winds…W to NW at 10 to 15 MPH with gusts of 25 to 30 MPH. * Relative Humidity…20 to 25 percent * Temperatures…65 to 75 degrees * Impacts…Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring…or will occur within 24 hours. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside…use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning.

Why does low relative humidity increase the danger of fire?

The National Park Service published the following explanation of why low relative humidity increases the danger of fires:

“Relative humidity is important because dead forest fuels and the air are always exchanging moisture. Low humidity takes moisture from the fuels, and fuels in turn, take moisture from the air when the humidity is high.

“Light fuels, such as grass and pine needles, gain and lose moisture quickly with changes in relative humidity. When the RH drops, fire behavior increases because these fine fuels become drier.

“Heavy fuels, on the other hand, respond to humidity changes more slowly. To see significant changes in heavy fuel moisture, there must be significant moisture, usually from more than a single storm.”

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:



What precautions should be taken?

The National Weather Service recommends extreme caution if you do outdoor burning during high fire danger conditions, and that you check your local fire ordinances.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation.

“The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

