GA gas price drops on low oil prices; EV charging rates nationally remain stable

Gasoline prices dropped again this past week. At the national level, EV charging rates remain stable at around 34 cents per kilowatt hour.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia dropped four cents over the past seven days reaching an average cost of $2.90 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“The drop in gas prices over the weekend was a welcome relief to Georgians,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Crude oil prices, which play a key role in determining what consumers pay at the pump, continue to fluctuate. If crude remains low, gas prices will typically do the same. However, an uptick in demand nearing spring break travel may cause gas prices to rise.”

What will you learn by reading below?

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.966, about seven cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends in gasoline and EV recharging?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Gas Prices Shift Into Neutral Thanks To Lower Cost of Oil

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 1 cent to $3.08 (subject to change overnight). This drop is due in part to softer oil prices. Some drivers could see fluctuations at the pump due to markets and retailers reacting to news of tariffs and the transition to summer-grade gasoline, which is more expensive to produce.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.45 barrels a day last week to 8.87. The total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 248.3 million barrels to 246.8. Gasoline production increased, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI dropped $1.95 to settle at $66.31 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 3.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 433.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Electric:

Meanwhile, today’s national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”