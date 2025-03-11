Powder Springs police investigate fatal shooting on New Macland Road

The Powder Springs Police Department announced a fatal shooting in the 3200 block of New Macland Road.

Police had responded to a report of a person shot on Sunday March 9, shortly after midnight.

They found a 17-year-old male, Ashton Hornsby of Smyrna, in the parking lot. He was treated by EMS and taken to Cobb Wellstar Hospital, and did not survive his injuries.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old Smyrna man, and charged him with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

According to the public information release, this incident is still under investigation and the police are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to please contact Powder Springs Police Department 770-943-1616.