Wind advisory in effect for much of Georgia Wednesday

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other counties in the region on Wednesday March 5.

The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING… * WHAT…Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Chattahoochee, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Glascock, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Toombs, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Upson, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

Including the cities of:

Abbeville, Alamo, Americus, Athens, Atlanta, Barnesville, Bremen, Buena Vista, Butler, Cartersville, Cedartown, Cochran, Columbus, Comer, Commerce, Conyers, Cordele, Covington, Crawford, Crawfordville, Cumming, Dallas, Decatur, Douglasville, Dublin, East Point, Eastman, Eatonton, Ellaville, Fort Moore, Fort Valley, Forsyth, Franklin, Gainesville, Gibson, Gray, Griffin, Hawkinsville, Homer, Jackson, Jeffersonville, Lawrenceville, Louisville, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Manchester, Marietta, McRae, Milledgeville, Monroe, Montezuma, Monticello, Mount Vernon, Newnan, Pine Mountain, Preston, Riverdale, Roberts, Rome, Sandersville, Soperton, Sparta, Stockbridge, Summerville, Swainsboro, Talbotton, Thomaston, Toomsboro, Vidalia, Vienna, Warner Robins, Warrenton, Washington, Watkinsville, West Point, Winder, Woodstock, Wrightsville, Zebulon

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

