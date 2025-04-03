Braves organization expands its Cobb footprint with acquisition of office complex

By Mark Woolsey

The parent company of the Atlanta Braves is expanding its footprint in Cobb County by a wide margin.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. announced Wednesday that its real estate arm had acquired the Pennant Park office complex, which is located adjacent to The Battery Atlanta near the intersection of I-75 and I-285.

The purchase is a substantial one; six multi-story buildings and more than 760 thousand square feet of office space on approximately 34 acres. Almost 2,700 parking spaces are also part of the deal done with Rubenstein Partners, which had owned the complex since 2017and had renamed it to reflect its proximity to Braves Country.

“This represents a strategic step in the growth of our real estate portfolio and creates a significant opportunity for Atlanta Braves holdings to enhance the tenant experience while investing in the future of our growing community at The Battery Atlanta,” said Mike Plant, the President and CEO of real-estate arm Baves Development Company. He added that the parking area that comes with the sale will expand parking for the nine million people who visit the area each year.

The news release added that that the team will continue to invest in opportunities advancing its core mission of delivering “the best” sports and entertainment experiences.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

The Braves say the complex has a diverse roster of two dozen tenants anchored by such blue-chip organizations as the Home Depot, and is 80 percent occupied. The deal increases the parent company’s land footprint by more than 30 percent.