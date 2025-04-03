Cobb Sheriff’s Office certified as Sensory Inclusive

By Mark Woolsey

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is taking a proactive approach on sensory overload challenges.

The agency says in a news release it’s been certified by KultureCity as a Sensory Inclusive agency. The designation means that deputies have had specialized training provided by medical and neurodivergent professionals to help those with sensory needs in high-stress situations. In addition, sensory bags with noise-cancelling headphones, weighted lap pads and other tools have been provided to help reduce overload on the part of those in contact with law enforcement.

The release says that sensory sensitivities are often associated with autism, dementia and PTSD and that those so diagnosed with those and similar conditions can be overwhelmed by lights, sounds, crowds and other stimuli.

Sheriff Craig Owens and officials indicate the designation ties in with efforts to create a safer and more inclusive environment. KultureCity identifies itself as the world’s leading non-profit dealing with sensory accessibility and acceptance issues.