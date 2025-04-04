Georgia Symphony Orchestra and Strand Theatre commit to sensory-friendly programming

The Strand Theatre submitted the following news release about the commitment of the Strand and the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, both based in Marietta, to sensory-friendly programming:

In 2025, two of Marietta’s premier arts organizations—the Georgia Symphony Orchestra and the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre — continue their commitment to sensory-friendly programming, offering a welcoming environment for families and individuals with sensory sensitivities.

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) has long been a pioneer in sensory-friendly concerts, ensuring that their performances are accessible to a wide range of audiences. In recognition of their dedication to inclusion, the GSO has been officially certified by KultureCity, a leading nonprofit organization that promotes accessibility and inclusion for individuals with sensory needs. This certification ensures that the GSO’s staff and volunteers are trained to accommodate guests with sensory sensitivities, fostering an inclusive and supportive concert experience.

Their upcoming Sensory-Friendly Concert: Peter and the Wolf on April 19, 2025, is an exciting continuation of their efforts. This performance is designed with sensory considerations in mind, featuring adjusted lighting, controlled sound levels, and a relaxed environment where audience members are welcome to move around as needed. Additionally, sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, and other comfort items will be available to guests, thanks to GSO’s partnership with KultureCity. Quiet spaces will also be designated within the venue to provide a calming retreat for those who may need a break during the performance.

By offering these thoughtfully designed concerts, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra continues to champion inclusivity in the arts, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of sensory sensitivities, can share in the joy of live music.Tickets for this special concert can be purchased through the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s website.

“The Georgia Symphony is dedicated to making music accessible for all,” said Suzanne Tucker, Executive Director of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra. “Our sensory-friendly concerts, like Peter and the Wolf, provide a unique opportunity for individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families to experience the joy of live music in a comfortable, welcoming environment. We’re proud to continue this tradition of inclusivity.”

In 2024, inspired by the Georgia Symphony’s long-standing sensory-friendly initiatives, the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (“The Strand”) in Marietta began offering sensory-friendly movie screenings. Building on the success of their Disney animated film series last year, The Strand is excited to continue their sensory-friendly movie screenings with a new series of Pixar films. These screenings, taking place throughout the year, ensure that attendees with sensory sensitivities can enjoy a movie in a supportive and comfortable environment.

For these special screenings, The Strand keeps the house lights on at about 50%, lowers the sound by approximately 50%, and ensures that the lobby is a quiet space for those who may need to step out of the theater. Attendees are also encouraged to move freely around the auditorium, with low attendance numbers creating a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere for all. The Strand’s sensory-friendly series has been met with enthusiasm and will continue in 2025 with the following lineup:

Additional sensory-friendly Pixar movies will be announced for the summer, including Monsters Inc. (6/25), Inside Out (7/2), Ratatouille (7/9), Toy Story 3 (7/16), The Incredibles 2 (7/23), and Inside Out 2 (7/30).

Tickets for these sensory-friendly screenings can be purchased at The Strand Theatre’s website.

“After the success of last year’s sensory-friendly Disney screenings, we saw the need and wanted to continue this series in 2025 with family-favorite Pixar films,” said Andy Gaines, Executive Director of The Strand. “Our goal is to provide an environment where everyone, no matter their needs, can experience the magic of film. We’re thrilled to continue this work, inspired by the amazing example set by the Georgia Symphony.”

Both the Georgia Symphony Orchestra and The Strand Theatre are proud to be leaders in Marietta, Georgia’s cultural landscape by making their programming accessible to all. By offering sensory-friendly performances and screenings, they are ensuring that the arts remain an inclusive and enriching experience for families, individuals with sensory sensitivities, and the community as a whole.

For more information on the GSO’s sensory-friendly concerts, visit georgiasymphony.org. For information on The Strand Theatre’s sensory-friendly movie screenings, visit strandmarietta.org.

About the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1951 in the music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home in Marietta, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is celebrating its 74th season of steady growth, enriching the metro Atlanta community with accessible, critically acclaimed performances and providing educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts. With a large, immensely talented group of both professional and volunteer musicians led by visionary music director and conductor Timothy Verville, the GSO offers imaginative programming that includes internationally recognized guest artists and collaborative performances. Bringing stellar orchestral, jazz, and choral music to diverse audiences, the organization comprises the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, the GSO Jazz!, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra Chorus, the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra, and Chorus. Reaching more than 127 schools from 17 counties in Georgia, the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra is the largest youth orchestra program in the Southeast and one of the top 10 largest such programs in the United States. Tickets for GSO events can be purchased at www.georgiasymphony.org. Follow us and our work on social media @georgiasymphony on Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin, and YouTube.

About The Strand: The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (“The Strand”) is a cherished historic venue in Marietta, Georgia, offering a dynamic lineup of live entertainment, films, and community events. Located on Marietta Square, The Strand hosts a variety of performances, including concerts, theatrical productions, comedy shows, and classic movie screenings, drawing more than 50,000 visitors each year. In addition to public performances, The Strand serves as an elegant event space for private gatherings such as weddings, corporate meetings, and special celebrations. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, The Strand is dedicated to preserving its rich history while providing top-tier arts and entertainment to the community. The theatre thrives thanks to the support of generous donors, sponsors, and patrons who help sustain its mission. Tickets for all events can be purchased at StrandMarietta.org. Stay connected and up to date on upcoming shows and events by following The Strand on social media @StrandMarietta on Instagram and Facebook.