Record or near record heat for early April in Georgia is expected again Friday

By Larry Felton Johnson

Record or near-record heat for early April in Georgia is expected again today, Friday, April 4, 2025.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia due to the unseasonably hot weather.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Record or near record breaking warmth for early April is expected today, with afternoon high temperatures approaching 90 degrees. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday… Record or near record breaking warmth for early April can be expected on Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures may approach 90 degrees. Thunderstorms are expected to return to the region on Sunday and continue through Monday morning. A few storms may become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Frost and freeze concerns may develop across portions of north Georgia Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

