Mableton council to do first read of code enforcement ordinance at Wednesday’s meeting

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, April 23, with a work session at 5:15 p.m., and the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

Among other agenda items (see agenda below), the council will hear a first reading of the city’s Code Enforcement ordinance and updates to the Planning and Zoning ordinance.

There will also be swearing in of code enforcement and inspection staff, and several ordinances related to the environment (outdoor lighting, noise).

During the pre-meeting work session Mableton Development Authority Director Jason Gaines and Dana Johnson will give a presentation on Special Services District.

We’ve included the agenda below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

Editor’s note: CivicClerk is a good system, but it doesn’t provide much guidance. See the screenshot of a past meeting announcement below, and note the little down arrow with the line under it in the lower right-hand corner. Selecting it gives you the option of the agenda (text or PDF) or the entire agenda packet with supporting materials (also in text or PDF).

Here is a screenshot of what you will see when you select the arrow:

City of Mableton, Georgia

Regular City Council Meeting Agenda

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: April 23, 2025 at 6:30 PM

Officials Present:

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings Presentations/Acknowledgements/Proclamations Oaths Swearing-In of Enforcement and Inspections Staff Appointments Board of Zoning Appeals Appointments Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker, max 30 minutes total. Please submit a public comment card to the City Clerk before the meeting. Consent Agenda Approval of April 7, 2025 Work Session Minutes Approval of April 9, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes Approval of Planning and Zoning 2025 Calendar Approval of Board of Zoning Appeals 2025 Calendar Unfinished Business New Business First Read – Ordinance Updating Chapter 2, Administration, to create Article 4, Code Enforcement – City Attorney Walker-Ashby First Read – Ordinance Updating Chapter 10, Planning and Zoning, Article 3, Review and Decision Making Bodies – City Attorney Walker-Ashby First Read – Ordinance Creating Article 4, Outdoor Lighting Standards (“Night Sky Ordinance”) – Director Emily Groth and City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby First Read – Ordinance Creating Article 2, Tree Preservation and Beautification – Director Emily Groth and City Attorney Walker-Ashby First Read – Ordinance Creating Article 3, Noise, under Chapter 13, Nuisances – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Second Read – Ordinance Creating Chapter 6, Municipal Court – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Resolution to Go EV – Director Emily Groth Amendment to the Pay and Classification Plan Resolution Recognizing Georgia Cities Week, April 21–26 – Special Projects Manager Xavier Ross Other Business/Discussion City Manager’s Announcements/Comments City Attorney/City Clerk/Staff Announcements/Comments Mayor and Council Announcements/Comments Executive Session (if needed) for: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))

Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1))

Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2))

Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

For accessibility, language services, or accommodations, contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. Clerk’s office located at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168 during office hours.