Lockheed Martin and Netherlands Air Force conduct live classified data transfer exercise

According to a company press release, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) completed the first-ever live classified data transfer outside the United States between an F-35 in flight and a Dutch Command and Control (C2) system known as Keystone. The demonstration occurred during the Ramstein Flag Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) exercise.

During the exercise, Dutch F-35s operating in an Anti-Access Area Denial environment detected and identified simulated ground targets. The targeting data was transmitted in real time using the Multifunction Advanced Datalink and routed through Skunk Works’ Open Systems Gateway (OSG) into the Keystone C2 environment. From there, the information was relayed to a rocket artillery platform, which successfully engaged and neutralized the target. The end-to-end process was completed within minutes.

According to the press release, the demonstration marked a significant advancement in real-time multi-domain integration and showcased the interoperability of the F-35 platform among allied nations. By utilizing the data-sharing capabilities of the Skunk Works OSG, allied air and missile defense systems were able to access precise targeting information, enhancing their ability to detect, track and engage threats effectively.

“Ramstein Flag was a resounding success, demonstrating the power of collaboration between United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), and Skunk Works,” said RNLAF Air Commodore Bert ‘Vida’ de Smit. “We are thrilled with the results and look forward to continuing this work with our partners to drive innovation and advance our integrated battlespace capabilities.”

“The combined joint all-domain capabilities demonstrated at Ramstein Flag are a breakthrough in multi-domain operations, emphasizing the F-35’s ability to seamlessly integrate with our international partners’ C2 environments,” said OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. “This achievement is a testament to the strength of our partnerships with the RNLAF and USAFE-AFAFRICA. Lockheed Martin is accelerating delivery of novel MDO capabilities that enhance the effectiveness of our allies’ F-35 fleets to ensure peace through allied strength.”

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works stated that it remains committed to developing open architecture solutions that strengthen multi-domain integration across allied forces.

