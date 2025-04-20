Report with photos from Word of Faith Church litter cleanup at Riverside Parkway

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos on a litter cleanup spearheaded by the Word of Faith Church:

We appreciate the volunteers from the Word Of Faith Church as well as Dr Amos and Pastor Christopher Boyd for making the arrangements for our litter cleanup. We worked around their adopted South Service Road and Riverside Pkwy making the Six Flags area litter free. Because of their efforts, the many visitors got a positive impression of our new City Of Mableton.



If you or your church is interested in the Adopt-A-Mile program, please reach out to Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will order your signs and provide you with your supplies.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website: