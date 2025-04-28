North Cobb Regional Library in full bloom for spring

By Kelly Johnson

After a burgeoning month of spring, complete with plenty of sunshine and wind, North Cobb Regional Library blooms in May with a modest scheduling of events. In an ideal way, this will allow patrons to enjoy its space as if it were a Sunday afternoon on a front porch, slowly rocking in chairs and enjoying tranquility…

Or a good conversation during its weekly Craft and Chat. Occurring every Wednesday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m, this event is an opportune time for crafters to come together and talk.

However, if looking for a challenge in the world of crafting—which apparently applies to a lot of people, given the fullness of both the registration and waiting lists—the library will offer other opportunities to Learn How to Sew a Robe and or similar classes in the summer.

As a reminder, the May 7th Sewing a Robe class is a one-time event spread across three sessions, and it is highly recommended that participants provision materials before attendance. (According to the schedule, fabric should be cotton, lightweight flannel, fleece, or terrycloth; and in the yardage of three (3) for children; four (4) for teens; and five (5) for adults.)

And of course, if the pleasure of reading or reading and discussing a good book is of interest, North Cobb Regional Library hosts book clubs and discussion groups. Here are its monthly offerings:

Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, May 7th at 6:00 PM

Book: Death on the Nile by Agatha Christie

Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, May 6th at 6:00 PM

Book: Say You’ll Be Mine by Naina Kumar

Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion, Wednesday, May 21st at 1:00 PM

Book: The Hazelbourne Ladies Motorcycle and Flying Club by Hazel Simonson

Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, May 27th at 2:00 PM

Book: The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon

Please note North Cobb Regional Library will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26th, 2025.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

WEEK 1

10:30 – 11:30 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up







10:00 – 14:00 Cross Stitch Meet Up (18+ years of age)









WEEK 2

WEEK 3

May 13, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





18:00 – 19:00 Employee Excellence: Applying for a Job (15+ y.o.a.)







May 14, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat (@NCRL)



16:00 – 17:30 Teen Whatever Wednesday







May 15, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up







WEEK 4

WEEK 5

May 27, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





14:00 – 15:30 Cover to Cover Book Discussion (The Frozen River)







May 28, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat (@NCRL)



18:00 – 19:00 All Ages Bingo







May 29, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up







