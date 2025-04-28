North Cobb Regional Library in full bloom for spring

By Kelly Johnson
After a burgeoning month of spring, complete with plenty of sunshine and wind, North Cobb Regional Library blooms in May with a modest scheduling of events. In an ideal way, this will allow patrons to enjoy its space as if it were a Sunday afternoon on a front porch, slowly rocking in chairs and enjoying tranquility…
Or a good conversation during its weekly Craft and Chat. Occurring every Wednesday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m, this event is an opportune time for crafters to come together and talk.
However, if looking for a challenge in the world of crafting—which apparently applies to a lot of people, given the fullness of both the registration and waiting lists—the library will offer other opportunities to Learn How to Sew a Robe and or similar classes in the summer.
As a reminder, the May 7th Sewing a Robe class is a one-time event spread across three sessions, and it is highly recommended that participants provision materials before attendance. (According to the schedule, fabric should be cotton, lightweight flannel, fleece, or terrycloth; and in the yardage of three (3) for children; four (4) for teens; and five (5) for adults.)
And of course, if the pleasure of reading or reading and discussing a good book is of interest, North Cobb Regional Library hosts book clubs and discussion groups. Here are its monthly offerings:
- Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, May 7th at 6:00 PM
Book: Death on the Nile by Agatha Christie
- Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, May 6th at 6:00 PM
Book: Say You’ll Be Mine by Naina Kumar
- Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion, Wednesday, May 21st at 1:00 PM
Book: The Hazelbourne Ladies Motorcycle and Flying Club by Hazel Simonson
- Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, May 27th at 2:00 PM
Book: The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon
Please note North Cobb Regional Library will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26th, 2025.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
MAY 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 01, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|May 02, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 03, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Cross Stitch Meet Up (18+ years of age)
MAY 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 04, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 05, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:00 – 19:30
|Monday Night Murder Club (Death on the Nile)
|May 06, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:00 – 19:30
|Romance Book Discussion (Say You’ll Be Mine)
|May 07, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (at North Cobb Regional Library; 9+ y.o.a.)
|16:00 – 18:30
|Learn How to Sew a Robe (@NCRL; 9+ y.o.a.)
|18:30 – 19:30
|Yoga with Love Yoga Studios (12+ y.o.a.)
|May 08, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|May 09, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 10, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MAY 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 11, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 12, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|May 13, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:00 – 19:00
|Employee Excellence: Applying for a Job (15+ y.o.a.)
|May 14, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (@NCRL)
|16:00 – 17:30
|Teen Whatever Wednesday
|May 15, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|May 16, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 17, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MAY 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 18, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 19, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|May 20, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:00 – 19:30
|Pet Sitting Workshop (15+ y.o.a.)
|May 21, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (@NCRL)
|13:00 – 15:00
|Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (The Hazelbourne Ladies Motorcycle and Flying Club)
|May 22, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|May 23, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 24, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Monthly Makers – Chenille Stem Orchids (16+ y.o.a.)
MAY 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|May 25, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|May 26, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|May 27, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|14:00 – 15:30
|Cover to Cover Book Discussion (The Frozen River)
|May 28, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (@NCRL)
|18:00 – 19:00
|All Ages Bingo
|May 29, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|May 30, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|May 31, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
Be the first to comment on "North Cobb Regional Library in full bloom for spring"