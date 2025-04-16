Tombstone cleaning workshop coming to Marietta City Cemetery

(Photo above from Davis Chapel Cemetery — Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

The Marietta History Center will continue its series of tombstone cleaning workshops with a session scheduled for Saturday, May 3, 2025. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Marietta City Cemetery, 420 West Atlanta Street.

Led by Marietta History Center Collections Manager Christa McCay, M.H.P., the workshop offers participants a hands-on introduction to the restoration and care of historic tombstones. Attendees will learn techniques to clean and preserve grave markers, helping to maintain these monuments for future generations.

The workshop is open to the public, with a registration fee of $25 for non-members and $15 for members. Members are asked to contact the History Center directly to receive the ticket purchase link. Space is limited to 20 participants and registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested individuals can find more information at www.MariettaHistory.org.

The event is dependent on weather conditions. Refunds will be issued only if the workshop is canceled by the Marietta History Center.

About the Marietta History Center



The Marietta History Center, located just off Marietta Square in the historic Kennesaw House, preserves and shares the history of Marietta and Cobb County through exhibits, educational programs, and community events. Operated by the City of Marietta, the center houses a wide range of artifacts, photographs, and archival materials that document the area’s cultural, social, and economic development.

In addition to permanent and rotating exhibits, the center offers public programs such as walking tours, workshops, and lectures to engage residents and visitors alike.

With a focus on accessibility and community involvement, the Marietta History Center strives to make local history meaningful and relevant to people of all ages and backgrounds.