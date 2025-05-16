Australia First International F-35 Partner to Link Simulators via Global Training Network

According to a Lockheed Martin press release, the Australian Department of Defence, in collaboration with Lockheed Martin, has successfully linked F-35 simulators at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) bases Williamtown and Tindal using the F-35 program’s distributed mission training (DMT) network.

The connection makes Australia the first international F-35 customer to implement this capability.

“With distributed mission training, we’re not just connecting simulators – we’re connecting pilots and strengthening operations for 21st century security,” said Raashi Quattlebaum, vice president of F-35 Training and Logistics at Lockheed Martin. “By training together in a virtual environment, F-35 pilots can build the skills and confidence they need to dominate the skies and execute their missions.”

The DMT system enables simulators to be linked across vast distances — in this case, more than 2,800 kilometers — allowing pilots to train together in real time, regardless of geographic location. The network supports large-force exercises and complex combat scenarios, providing realistic mission rehearsal in a secure and immersive environment.

“Establishing a distributed mission training network between RAAF bases Williamtown and Tindal provides Australia with an advanced training capability that will enhance the readiness of its pilots while reducing the sustainment costs of its 72 F-35As — the largest fleet of Joint Strike Fighters outside of the US,” said Rob Weitzman, Lockheed Martin Program Director for F-35 Australia. “Lockheed Martin has established our most significant F-35 sustainment presence outside the US in Australia, and we are proud to work with the Department of Defence and our local industry partners to deliver this record-breaking training capability milestone.”

Lockheed Martin, which serves as the sustainment lead for the RAAF’s F-35 fleet, has partnered with Australian firms, including Milskil, to deliver training solutions. Over 75 Australian companies have received over AUD$5 billion in contracts supporting the F-35 program through manufacturing, logistics, and sustainment.

Globally, Lockheed Martin states that it has trained over 2,915 F-35 pilots and 18,105 maintainers across 30 international sites.

More information is available at www.lockheedmartin.com/training.

