Chairwoman Cupid sends statement to Mableton council about service negotiations

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid sent the statement below to the Mableton City Council:

I am writing to acknowledge the progress that Cobb County and the City of Mableton have made with respect to the development of a long-term service delivery arrangement for the City of Mableton – particularly concerning police and law enforcement services. Although the County and the City were only able to reach an agreement for a short-term arrangement prior to the state-imposed deadlines, I would like to acknowledge that both parties remain committed to developing a long-term solution and to express my desire and intention to continue building on the progress that has been made of late.

In light of that progress, Cobb County agrees that senior county officials-including the County Manager, the Chair of the Board of Commissioners, and a representative from our legal team-will work in good faith with you and/or a Councilmember, the City Manager, and the City Attorney to discuss a long-term agreement for services. We commit to commencing these discussions immediately following implementation of the current SOS submission and that all options will be on the table to achieve a long term, mutually amicable, resolution.

We are committed to a cooperative approach that ensures effective law enforcement for the Mableton community. We look forward to beginning discussions soon and will coordinate scheduling at your convenience.

Sincerely,

Lisa Cupid

Chairwoman

Cobb County Board of Commissioners