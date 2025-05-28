Agreement between Mableton and Cobb raises possibility of new taxes, Mableton police department

According to a statement from the office of Mableton Mayor Michael Owens, a one-year agreement has been reached between the City of Mableton and Cobb County.

According to the statement, the additional funds required under this agreement may necessitate the city’s raising of extra tax revenue, and Mableton might explore the possibility of establishing its own municipal police department.

The city’s position during negotiations has been that Mableton residents are already paying for police services through county taxes, and that additional payments to the county represent double taxation.

According to the statement, “City’s preferred and most viable option remains partnering with Cobb County Police Department in a collaborative and effective manner, however, if required, the City will explore other alternatives, including forming a municipal police department and other law enforcement options. “

“At $9.5 million, it is an amount that presents a serious financial challenge that cannot be met without raising additional funds,” the statement continues. “While Mayor Owens remains firmly opposed to implementing a citywide property tax, the City Manager has asked the Mayor and Council to consider establishing a Special Service District for Public Safety and DOT.”

The agreement was hammered out after a long meeting on Friday and is informal until it is approved by both the Cobb County Board of Commissioners and the Mableton City Council.

Negotiations were held Friday at the David Hankerson Building with a mediator. The city argued that residents already pay for services through existing taxes. The county initially sought $23 million, and a compromise was reached at $9.5 million.

The temporary deal helped avoid potential sanctions from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

This is an ongoing story, and the Courier will publish more as we gather additional information, reach out to all parties involved, and read the agreement.

The City of Mableton will hold its regular meeting this evening at 6:30 p.m.

Statement from the City of Mableton

Here is the complete text of the statement from the office of Mableton Mayor Michael Owens:

MABLETON, Ga.–The City of Mableton has reached an initial one-year Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) agreement with Cobb County. This agreement ensures the continued provision of critical public services for our residents, specifically law enforcement and transportation. The Mayor and City Council, supported by expert SDS consultants, continue to advocate against double taxation and are exploring every avenue to address this issue long term. However, Mayor Owens and the City Council felt a moral obligation to reach an agreement now—prioritizing public safety and ensuring no disruption in the provision of police services to Mableton residents.

1. Terms of the Agreement:

Under this agreement, the City of Mableton will pay Cobb County a total of $9.5 million for law enforcement and Department of Transportation (DOT) services for the upcoming year. This is a combined figure, and while the specific breakdown between public safety and transportation is still being finalized, the total reflects our commitment to maintaining high-quality services for the people of Mableton.

2. Adoption Timeline:

While this short-term agreement allows for the continuation of vital services, it is not a long-term solution. Traditional SDS agreements span a decade; this one covers only a single year. Ongoing discussions with Cobb County will be necessary to establish a more sustainable framework. The Mableton City Council is currently reviewing the agreement and anticipates voting on it once additional details are resolved. While the agreement has been informally reached, it will not be binding until formally approved by both the Cobb County Board of Commissioners and the Mableton City Council. These votes are expected to occur later this week. The City remains clear in its intent to continue utilizing the Cobb County Police Department as our primary law enforcement provider.

3. Commitment to Getting a Deal Done:

City and County leaders negotiated with the help of a mediator for over 12 hours at the David Hankerson Building on Friday, with an informal deal being reached shortly after 9:00 PM. The City’s initial position was that neither its residents nor its government owed anything beyond what Mableton taxpayers were already paying for continued services following incorporation. The County, however, contended that Mableton’s incorporation necessitated a service agreement totaling $23 million to cover law enforcement and DOT services. A compromise was ultimately reached at $9.5 million to avoid potential sanctions by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, which would have financially impacted the County and the other six cities within it.

4. City’s Position on the Agreement:

Mayor Owens and the City Council believe strongly that Mableton residents are already paying their fair share—contributing over $41 million in property taxes to the County, a portion of which funds public safety and transportation services. Asking residents to pay an additional $9.5 million through city funds to receive the same services amounts to what we believe is double taxation. We understand the concerns of newly incorporated residents who feel they are paying more for services they previously received. Our position is rooted in fairness, fiscal responsibility, and transparency.

5. Budget Status:

The City has presented its Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) budget, which will be formally considered in upcoming City Council meetings. As required by law, the process will include a public hearing to ensure transparency and public participation.

6. Financial Realities and Path Forward:

It is important to be candid: the $23 million originally asked for police and DOT services agreement was almost double the City’s entire proposed FY26 budget. At $9.5 million, it is an amount that presents a serious financial challenge that cannot be met without raising additional funds. While Mayor Owens remains firmly opposed to implementing a citywide property tax, the City Manager has asked the Mayor and Council to consider establishing a Special Service District for Public Safety and DOT. This approach would raise the necessary funds to cover police and DOT services without levying a general property tax on all residents.

7. Final Clarifications:

This agreement reflects the City’s desire and will to stand with the citizens in commitment to protecting essential services while navigating the financial and operational challenges of attempting to afford the county’s required cost of Police and DOT services. Though the terms are not ideal, the Mayor and City Council prioritized stability and public safety over prolonged deadlock. Mableton will use this one-year agreement as a bridge—working proactively with citizens, internal staff and Cobb County to pursue a long-term solution that is equitable, fiscally responsible, and aligned with the needs of our residents.

City’s preferred and most viable option remains partnering with Cobb County Police Department in a collaborative and effective manner, however if required the City will explore other alternatives, including forming a municipal police department and other law enforcement options.

“At the end of the day, our job is to protect the people of Mableton—not just with police officers and safe roads, but through fairness, fiscal responsibility, transparency, and foresight. This agreement wasn’t perfect, but it was necessary given the situation we faced. We will continue to listen to our residents and work toward a better solution. The City of Mableton remains committed to partnering with Cobb County to develop equitable, efficient, and responsible long-term solutions for our shared community.”