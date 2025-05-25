Public hearings on soccer facility, Comprehensive Plan on May 28 Mableton council agenda

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, May 28 at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168. There will be a work session at 5:15 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 6:30.

The regular meeting agenda includes three public hearings:

A special land use permit for a soccer facility

An Outdoor Lighting Standards ordinance (second reading)

The Comprehensive Plan

The city plans to submit the Cobb Comprehensive Plan portions that apply to Mableton to the ARC in order to achieve qualified city status. At a later date, the city will submit its own comprehensive plan.

The agenda packet explains this as follows:

The City is taking this interim step in order to become a Qualified Local Government (making it eligible to apply for various financial incentives administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and several other state agencies) while its own comprehensive plan is currently under development. The adoption of the Cobb County Plan is for those areas of the plan that relate to the City of Mableton, and is an interim plan until the City of Mableton Comprehensive Plan 2045 is adopted.

We’ve included the agendas below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

Editors note: CivicClerk is a good system, but it doesn’t provide much guidance. See the screenshot of a past meeting announcement below, and note the little down arrow with the line under it in the lower right-hand corner. Selecting it gives you the option of the agenda (text or PDF) or the entire agenda packet with supporting materials (also in text or PDF).

Here is a screenshot of what you will see when you select the arrow:

City of Mableton, Georgia

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

May 28, 2025 (work session at 5:15, regular meeting at 6:30)

Officials:

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Work Session Agenda (5:15 p.m. meeting)

Call to Order Roll Call Agenda Items and Discussion Cobb Travel and Tourism Agreement Pre-Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (if needed) for: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))

Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1))

Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2))

Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda (6:30 p.m. meeting)

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings Special Land Use Permit – 2025-001 – Swarms Football Club, LLC – 3598 Marathon Circle (Tax parcel 19086200020) – Community Development Director Michael Hughes Second Read and Public Hearing – Ordinance Creating Article 4, Outdoor Lighting Standards (“Night Sky Ordinance”), Chapter 10 – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby and Director Emily Groth Second Read and Public Hearing – Ordinance Updating Chapter 10, Article 3, Review and Decision-Making Bodies – Director Michael Hughes Public Hearing to submit Cobb County Comprehensive Plan Presentations/Acknowledgements/Proclamations Cobb County Public Libraries/South Cobb Region – Jo Lahmon and Nakisha McNeal FY 2026 Proposed Budget Presentation – City Manager William Tanks and Finance Director Karen Ellis Appointments Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker, max 30 minutes total Consent Agenda Approval of April 23, 2025 Work Session Minutes Approval of April 23, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes Approval of May 12, 2025 Work Session Minutes Approval of May 12, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes Unfinished Business New Business Second Read – Ordinance Creating Chapter 14, Animal Control – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Second Read – Ordinance Updating Chapter 11, Environment and Natural Resources – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Second Read – Ordinance Creating Article 2, Tree Preservation and Beautification under Chapter 11 – Walker-Ashby and Director Groth Second Read – Ordinance Creating Article 5, Subdivisions under Chapter 8 – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Resolution Creating a Six Flags Area Special Service District – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby First Read – Ordinance Creating Chapter 5, Alcoholic Beverages – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby and Director Hughes Approval of Destination Marketing Services Agreement with Cobb Travel & Tourism, Inc. – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Other Business/Discussion City Manager’s Announcements/Comments City Attorney/City Clerk/Staff Announcements/Comments Mayor and Council Announcements/Comments Executive Session (if needed) for: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))

Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1))

Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2))

Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Accessibility Notice: Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The City Clerk is located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA.