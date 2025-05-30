Emergency meeting of Mableton City Council about Service Delivery Strategy agreement

The City of Mableton issued the following announcement:

CITY OF MABLETON

STATE OF GEORGIA

COBB COUNTY

PUBLIC NOTICE

Special Called Meeting

There will be an emergency special called meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal, transitional and incorporative matters, which include discussions, resolutions and/or documents pertaining to Service Delivery Strategy, intergovernmental service agreements, service delivery negotiations with Cobb County and Cobb County cities, and executive session related to the same. The meeting will take place on May 30, 2025 at 6:30PM at Cobb Work Source Center, 5656 Mableton Parkway, Suite 118 Meeting Room, Mableton, GA 30060.

The meeting will be open to the public.