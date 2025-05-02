Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Friday, May 2, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, May 2, 2025, with a high near 85 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated thunderstorms that are possible in north Georgia tonight.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 5:44 am, 62 °F clear sky Humidity 94 % Pressure 1016 mb Wind 0 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 6:47 am Sunset Sunset: 8:22 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 2 a.m and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday

A chance of showers before 11 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-04-01 78 46 62 2.5 0 2025-04-02 84 64 74 14.3 0 2025-04-03 84 67 75.5 15.6 0 2025-04-04 87 66 76.5 16.3 T 2025-04-05 87 67 77 16.6 0 2025-04-06 74 62 68 7.3 1.9 2025-04-07 68 48 58 -2.9 1 2025-04-08 65 44 54.5 -6.7 0 2025-04-09 68 42 55 -6.4 0 2025-04-10 77 49 63 1.3 0.31 2025-04-11 68 50 59 -2.9 0.01 2025-04-12 66 43 54.5 -7.7 0 2025-04-13 73 42 57.5 -5 0 2025-04-14 84 56 70 7.3 0 2025-04-15 73 53 63 0 0 2025-04-16 73 47 60 -3.2 0 2025-04-17 78 51 64.5 1 0 2025-04-18 84 54 69 5.2 0 2025-04-19 86 60 73 9 0 2025-04-20 83 65 74 9.7 0 2025-04-21 83 62 72.5 7.9 0 2025-04-22 75 66 70.5 5.7 0.01 2025-04-23 81 64 72.5 7.4 0.03 2025-04-24 79 63 71 5.6 0.07 2025-04-25 83 65 74 8.4 0.75 2025-04-26 81 63 72 6.1 0 2025-04-27 83 62 72.5 6.3 0 2025-04-28 79 63 71 4.6 0 2025-04-29 82 63 72.5 5.8 0 2025-04-30 85 65 75 8 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”