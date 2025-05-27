Cobb Collaborative Receives Little Free Library’s Award for Outstanding Achievement

Photos provided by Cobb Collaborative

Cobb Collaborative submitted the following press release highlighting the second award the organization has received recently related to literacy and reading, this one from the Little Free Library:

Cobb Collaborative is excited to be one of six recipients of the Todd H. Bol Award for Outstanding Achievement by the Little Free Library nonprofit organization. This prestigious award recognizes individuals and organizations who exemplify LFL’s mission to build community, inspire readers, and expand book access for all.

Selected from a pool of dedicated book-sharing advocates across the nation, Cobb Collaborative and Executive Director Irene Barton were recognized for their innovative and community-centered approach to expanding book access throughout Cobb County. Since becoming involved with the Little Free Library movement, Cobb Collaborative has helped install and maintain over 70 LFLs in partnership with faith communities, schools, municipalities, scout troops, and neighborhoods.

“It is a privilege to recognize Cobb Collective and Irene Barton as winners of the Todd H. Bol Award for Outstanding Achievement,” said LFL Executive Director Greig Metzger. “Their volunteer efforts exemplify the vision of the late founder of Little Free Library, Todd Bol, to engage communities and enrich lives through the power of shared books.”

“We transfer stewardship to a hyper-local representative when we can, but are so pleased to serve as stewards for these libraries,” said Barton. “Our community partners know that they can always call upon us if needed to help with a repair, replenish books, or answer questions.”

Barton reflects on the growing visibility of the Collaborative’s efforts: “While I chuckle when I get a cold call from someone looking for info on Little Free Libraries, it also brings a sense of pride. It is so gratifying that the Cobb Collaborative has the reputation of being a champion of Little Free Libraries.”

Named in honor of LFL’s late founder, Todd Bol, the award celebrates those who continue his legacy of community connection through reading. Cobb Collaborative is proud to be among the 2025 honorees and to continue the important work of advancing literacy.

Earlier this year, Cobb Collaborative was honored with the Georgia Reads Community Award, recognizing their commitment to strengthening early literacy outcomes through a range of initiatives.

One of the key pillars of this work is The Basics Cobb County, an early learning and caregiving framework based on five science-based parenting and caregiving principles that support brain development for children from birth to age five.

This award also included a grant to expand Cobb Collaborative’s county-wide literacy work, which encompasses efforts such as our Family Reading Kits and Little Free Libraries—all designed to support families, educators, and caregivers in building a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

ABOUT COBB COLLABORATIVE: Cobb Collaborative is a membership of nonprofit organizations, local government, businesses, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, professional organizations, associations, and citizens that share ideas, expertise, and resources to meet the needs of Cobb County residents. For more information, visit www.cobbcollaborative.org

ABOUT LITTLE FREE LIBRARY

Little Free Library® (LFL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds community, inspires readers, and expands book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries. There are more than 200,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes worldwide in all 50 states, 128 countries, and seven continents. Through them, over 300 million books have been shared since 2009. LFL received the 2020 World Literacy Award as well as

honors from the Library of Congress, National Book Foundation and others. The organization grants Little Free Libraries full of books to underserved areas through its Impact Library and Indigenous Library Programs and champions diverse books through