Earthquake felt in parts of Cobb County

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb Countians were startled by an unusual earthquake that rattled several southeastern states just after 9 a.m. Saturday.

The 4.1 magnitude temblor was centered about 13 miles southeast of the town of Greenback in East Tennessee, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. That’s near the Tennessee-North Carolina border. The quake was reported at a depth of 24.9 km.

Cobb County government issued a statement saying that no damage was reported here, but called it a “gentle (but powerful) reminder of Mother nature’s force.”

Residents were quick to take to messaging and social media to talk about it.”

“My whole bed started shaking,” said Jan Bender, an East Cobb resident.

“Shook the house. Only lasted a few seconds,” said Pete Konenkamp, who lives in Athens.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that the temblor was the seventh earthquake with a 4.0 magnitude or greater to occur in the state since 1900.