Fatal collision on Veterans Memorial Highway near Buckner Road under investigation

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Sgt. Eric Smith, the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit, is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Veterans Memorial Highway west of Buckner Road on May 25, 2025, at approximately 11:35 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a black 2014 Nissan 370Z operated by a 71-year-old man from Chicago, Illinois, was traveling westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway approaching its intersection with Buckner Road. At the same time, a black 2025 Kia Sorento driven by a 33-year-old man from Mableton was traveling eastbound toward the same intersection.

The investigation indicates that the Nissan entered the eastbound lanes and into the path of the Kia. The vehicles collided head-on. Following the impact, the Nissan was redirected in an easterly direction and came to an uncontrolled rest, partially in the right eastbound lane and partially on the grass shoulder. The Kia was redirected in a westerly direction and came to rest facing eastbound, straddling both the left and right eastbound lanes.

The driver of the Kia was not injured in the collision. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Notification of the next of kin has been made.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.