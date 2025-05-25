Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 16 to May 22

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

TONITA’S RESTAURANT

185 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 106 & 107 MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001830

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2025

SIRACUSA’S NY PIZZERIA

5350 UNITED DR SE STE 106 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4772

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000041

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2025

LEMON GRASS THAI RESTAURANT

2145 ROSWELL RD STE 190 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3565

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2025

!!SUPER CHIX

1155 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW BLDG 100 STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006814

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2025

TOKYO SUSHI & STEAKHOUSE

4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD SE STE 700 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4918

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001479

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2025

PRUITT HEALTH – AUSTELL

1700 MULKEY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1116

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-1970

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2025

ZAXBY’S

5090 FLOYD RD MABLETON, GA 30126-1608

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19579

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2025

!!TACO HUT

477 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY BLDG 1 AUSTELL, GA 30168

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004266

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2025

ATLANTIC BUFFET OF AUSTELL

3845 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005448

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2025

CHELO’S TAQUERIA Y NEVERIA

2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006641

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2025

MRRS DELI

3055 N MAIN ST NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2787

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006715

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2025

GOLDEN CORRAL

700 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4923

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14033

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2025

FUEGO TORTILLA RESTAURANT

50 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 4000 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003972

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2025

CURRY CURRY THAI RESTAURANT

1385 HIGHLANDS RIDGE RD STE D SMYRNA, GA 30082-4892

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004708

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2025

PANERA BREAD

600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 135 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005519

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2025

POCHINO ITALY

600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 416 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3206

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006279

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2025

DEL TACO

745 CHASTAIN RD NW BLDG 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006650

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2025

HAROLD’S CHICKEN KSU

3061 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 2020 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6807

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005226

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2025

MEZZA LUNA PASTA & SEAFOOD

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2198 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0878

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006051

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2025

TAICHI BUBBLE TEA

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2148 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006366

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2025

KENNESAW VILLAGE

2800 JILES RD KENNESAW, GA 30144-7338

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006527

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2025

2025 YAARAB SHRINE 83RD CIRCUS & RODEO – SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN TAQUERIA

2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007003

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2025

2025 YAARAB SHRINE 83RD CIRCUS & RODEO – ROGERS AND ROGERS BBQ