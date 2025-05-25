Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 16 to May 22

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling May 25, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

TONITA’S RESTAURANT

  • 185 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 106 & 107 MABLETON, GA 30126
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001830
  • Last Inspection Score: 70
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2025

SIRACUSA’S NY PIZZERIA

  • 5350 UNITED DR SE STE 106 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4772
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000041
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2025

LEMON GRASS THAI RESTAURANT

  • 2145 ROSWELL RD STE 190 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0818
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3565
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2025

!!SUPER CHIX

  • 1155 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW BLDG 100 STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006814
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2025

TOKYO SUSHI & STEAKHOUSE

  • 4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD SE STE 700 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4918
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001479
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2025

PRUITT HEALTH – AUSTELL

  • 1700 MULKEY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1116
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-1970
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2025

ZAXBY’S

  • 5090 FLOYD RD MABLETON, GA 30126-1608
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-19579
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2025

!!TACO HUT

  • 477 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY BLDG 1 AUSTELL, GA 30168
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004266
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2025

ATLANTIC BUFFET OF AUSTELL

  • 3845 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005448
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2025

CHELO’S TAQUERIA Y NEVERIA

  • 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006641
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2025

MRRS DELI

  • 3055 N MAIN ST NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2787
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006715
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2025

GOLDEN CORRAL

  • 700 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4923
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-14033
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2025

FUEGO TORTILLA RESTAURANT

  • 50 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 4000 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003972
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2025

CURRY CURRY THAI RESTAURANT

  • 1385 HIGHLANDS RIDGE RD STE D SMYRNA, GA 30082-4892
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004708
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2025

PANERA BREAD

  • 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 135 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005519
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2025

POCHINO ITALY

  • 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 416 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3206
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006279
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2025

DEL TACO

  • 745 CHASTAIN RD NW BLDG 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006650
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2025

HAROLD’S CHICKEN KSU

  • 3061 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 2020 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6807
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005226
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2025

MEZZA LUNA PASTA & SEAFOOD

  • 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2198 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0878
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006051
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2025

TAICHI BUBBLE TEA

  • 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2148 MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006366
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2025

KENNESAW VILLAGE

  • 2800 JILES RD KENNESAW, GA 30144-7338
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006527
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2025

2025 YAARAB SHRINE 83RD CIRCUS & RODEO – SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN TAQUERIA

  • 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007003
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2025

2025 YAARAB SHRINE 83RD CIRCUS & RODEO – ROGERS AND ROGERS BBQ

  • 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007006
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2025

