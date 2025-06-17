Afternoon thunderstorms in metro Atlanta expected to continue

Scattered thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia this afternoon and evening, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and localized flooding possible. Daily storm chances will persist through the week, primarily in the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Tuesday, June 17.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement from the NWS gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia . .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening. The main threats will be gusty winds and frequent lightning. There also remains a chance for localized flooding with any heavier rainfall . .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… Daily thunderstorm activity will occur through this week. Storm chances will be highest during the afternoon and evening hours each day. While the risk of severe weather is low, a couple of stronger storms are possible.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone(s).

Isolated thunderstorms and scattered thunderstorms are two terms used to describe different distributions of thunderstorm activity within a particular area. The main difference lies in the extent of coverage and how the thunderstorms are spatially distributed:

Isolated Thunderstorms: Isolated thunderstorms are relatively rare occurrences that happen sporadically and are generally confined to a limited area. These thunderstorms are often characterized by being few and far between, with significant gaps between individual storm cells. Typically, isolated thunderstorms cover less than 20% of the forecast area. Despite their isolated nature, these storms can still be intense and may produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and possibly hail.

Scattered Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms are more widespread than isolated thunderstorms and cover a larger portion of the forecast area. In a scattered thunderstorm scenario, numerous individual thunderstorms develop, but they are not continuous or widespread enough to be classified as a “line” or “cluster” of storms. Scattered thunderstorms generally cover between 30% to 50% of the forecast area. Although scattered thunderstorms are more widespread, they still leave considerable gaps between storm cells, and not everyone within the forecast area will necessarily experience a thunderstorm.



In summary, isolated thunderstorms are fewer in number and more localized, covering a smaller area with significant gaps between storms, while scattered thunderstorms are more widespread, covering a larger area with numerous individual storms occurring somewhat randomly across the forecast area.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

