Kappa Alpha Psi distributes food for homeless people

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity’s project to provide meals for homeless people:

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity along with help from HOPE Family Resource Center, Una Elliot Foundation and Lions Club, cooked delicious BBQ, sausage dog, chicken with veggies plates for anyone who was hungry in the community to enjoy at the Community Spot. Afterwards, they delivered the leftover plates to the homeless camps around the metro Atlanta area. We estimate that over a couple of hundred people were fed because of their efforts.

Kappa Alpha Fraternity conducts a multitude of other projects in our community such as helping with the heavy lifting at the Keep Cobb Beautiful Recycling events, scholarships, Kappa Kamp and many other service activities that improve our community. Check them out at https://www.kappaalphapsi1911.com/kappa-foundation/ . Our very own Mableton Mayor, Michael Owens, is a member…