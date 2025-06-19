Avenue West Cobb Summer Vibes events includes International Yoga Day class

[Photo above courtesy of The Avenue West Cobb]

The Avenue West Cobb distributed the following schedule of upcoming events:

The Avenue West Cobb is proud to present Summer Vibes, a season-long series of events to encourage community engagement during the warm weather months. Set to run June 9 through July 27, Summer Vibes will transform the lifestyle center into a lively hub of fun and safe summer activities for all ages.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our Summer Vibes series of events and welcome the community to enjoy sunshine, connection and fun this season,” said Danielle Kronlein, marketing manager of The Avenue West Cobb. “From family-friendly activities to laid-back summer memories to be made, our goal is to create a vibrant space where guests can come together and celebrate the spirit of the summer season.”

Summer Vibes will feature a wide variety of fun activities for people of all ages, including:

Summer Social – Fri., June 13

Kick off the season during the Summer Social from noon to 3:00 p.m. in the Green Space. The event will feature family-friendly activities, including games like flamingo toss; crafts such as rock painting, face painting, and a bubble and coloring station; and treats including a lemonade stand.

International Yoga Day – Sat., June 21

In celebration of International Yoga Day, join the center for a yoga class led by BODYBAR from 11:00 a.m. to noon in the Green Space. Guests will enjoy relaxing yoga poses, nutritious drinks from BLENDED Smoothie & Juice Bar, and a chance to enter a “Yoga Essentials” giveaway featuring items and gift cards to BODYBAR, Natural Body Spa and more to support their health and wellness.

Build Your Own Bouquet – Fri., July 11

Brighten your day with a build-your-own-bouquet event from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Guests can stop by a local flower truck to create custom floral arrangements featuring fresh blooms such as roses, carnations, sunflowers, daisies and more.

Backyard BBQ Bash – Sat., July 26

Soak up the sun and summer fun during the Backyard BBQ Bash from noon to 3:00 p.m. in the center’s Green Space. The event will feature entertainment, games such as giant Jenga, tic-tac-toe and cornhole, a picnic, catering from The Avenue West Cobb restaurant tenants like Le’Zia, Jim’N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q and The Peach Cobbler Factory, and a chance to enter a “Picnic Essentials” giveaway featuring a picnic blanket, grilling items and more.

For a full calendar of events, visit avenuewestcobb.com/summer-vibes and follow The Avenue West Cobb on Facebook and Instagram.

About The Avenue West Cobb: The Avenue West Cobb is an outdoor lifestyle shopping center in Marietta, Georgia, managed by JLL, offering a mix of more than 80 premier national brands, select local retailers and specialty restaurants. Featuring an open-air, pedestrian-friendly setting, guests of The Avenue West Cobb can enjoy fountains, unique shops, patio dining, storefront parking and more. For more information, visit avenuewestcobb.com.

