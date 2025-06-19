Town Center Community Improvement District elects new board leadership

The Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) submitted the following announcement about the election of its new board leadership:

The Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) today announced the election of Britt Fleck as chairwoman and Michael Davis as vice chair of its Board of Directors.

Fleck, general manager of land at Georgia Power, oversees the company’s land engineering and acquisition operations strategy. With more than 35 years of experience guiding communities toward a higher quality of life, she brings extensive expertise to her new leadership role. Fleck previously held the position of vice chair on the CID Board. In addition, she serves as vice chair on the Board of Trustees for Kennesaw State University Foundation and as secretary on the Board of Directors of the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

“Since joining the Board, my passion for the Town Center area has grown tremendously,” said Fleck. “I am honored to work alongside such an impressive group of community leaders to bring the CID’s vision to life.”

Michael Davis is the co-founder of D&G Development Group, a real estate development company. In this role, he pursues new development opportunities, advances existing projects and maintains external relationships for the company. Prior to founding D&G Development Group, Davis led the development of the $1 billion Avalon project in Alpharetta, Georgia. Appointed to the Board in 2024, he brings a wealth of entrepreneurial and real estate experience to his role as vice chair.

“I am honored to serve in an organization dedicated to the betterment of the area I call home,” said Davis. “Despite my short tenure on the Board, I’ve seen such impactful work done by an incredible group of people and I’m excited to help continue the CID’s legacy.”

Darin Mitchell serves as treasurer and Tracy Styf as secretary, while Dan Buyers, Steven Cadranel, Jo Ann Chitty and Nicolas Porter hold the remaining seats on the Board.

“Britt and Michael have proven themselves to be strong leaders,” said Styf. “I’m confident the transition to their new roles will be seamless and their guidance will continue to make Town Center Community an accessible, prosperous place to live, work and visit.”

For more information about the Town Center CID, visit towncentercid.com.

About the Town Center Community

The Town Center Community is composed of the Town Center Community Improvement District and the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center Community Improvement District is a self-taxing district with over 275 commercial property owners as of its 2020 annual report. It is the second-largest CID in Cobb after the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

The district is centered around the commercial and residential communities surrounding the Town Center at Cobb mall and includes Kennesaw State University and Aviation Park.

Its projects include the multi-phase South Barrett Reliever, and corridor studies for Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road.

Town Center Community Improvement District recently celebrated its 25th year birthday.

The “placemaking” partner of the TCCID is the Town Center Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3) that is focused on “bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community.” TCCID is able to solicit donations and grants for its programs.