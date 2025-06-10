Cocina De La Tia is a Family Affair

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield. Photo above by Brian Benefield]

Handwritten family recipes are the best kind, somewhat tattered, and the paper slightly discolored from time. But you can feel the emphasis in the pen stroke as to what the person was thinking as they jotted down instructions on how to put together what may seem trivial to some. Still, when the ingredients are put together correctly, it shows nothing but love for the food and the people you are serving.

Cocina De La Tia “Aunt’s Kitchen” is a new spot only a stone’s throw from Marietta Square on Lemon Street. We visited for lunch a few weeks ago, and all the buzz is for good reason; it is crazy delicious! The owner, Veronica Martinez, grew up in Guanajuato, Mexico, and woke up before sunrise to prepare a fire to make tortillas. Her other siblings didn’t enjoy this chore, but she always wanted to do it with her mother.

Now, she’s crafting the taco vessel for the Marietta community, and you can savor all her learning experiences in each bite. As you enter the restaurant, you’ll notice the vivid colors everywhere, including a large mural of a Mexican village with two women making tortillas. This depiction is no coincidence.

My wife, Cecilie, and I wanted to try a variety of things, so we opted for the homemade chunky Guacamole that is served with crispy tortillas. You could taste the fresh lime juice along with an abundance of cilantro. Some people have a love-hate relationship with cilantro; we lean towards the love side.

We also ordered a trio of tacos that included beef asada, a spicy chorizo, and a pork head version that ended up being my favorite. All were jam-packed with perfectly seasoned meat, onions, and fresh herbs. Some folks may steer away from the pork head taco, but trust me, it is delectable and soooo tender.

They have numerous salsas on the table to add an extra zing of flavor to your dish. Some are on the mild side, made with blended avocado, a medium red version that is slightly spicy, and a super zesty brown sauce that’ll either curl or straighten your hair.

I chatted on the phone with Veronica, and she exclaimed, “Everyone that works here is family, my two daughters and others, but I am Tia, the Aunt that makes it all happen.” This building has had several restaurants come and go in the last few years, but I have a strong feeling that Cocina De La Tia is here to stay.

I am already eyeing the menu to come back for the breakfast Chilaquiles, which comes with a choice of protein, a fried egg, rice, and beans, topped with queso. I will skip lunch that day, no doubt. And the desserts look just as authentic and delicious as the entire menu. You can never go wrong with a choco flan or a homemade churro sundae to polish off a perfect meal.

It’s rare to see an actual family-run restaurant anymore, and because of their handed-down recipes, teamwork, and dedication, I foresee a bright future for Cocina De La Tia. Check out their menu or order online at www.cocinadelatia.com