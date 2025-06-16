Gasoline prices and EV charging rates in Georgia remain stable

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia remained the same, at an average cost of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded (subject to change). The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was little changed also, increasing by one cent to $3.13.

EV charging rates nationally have remained stable at about 36 cents per kilowatt hour, while Georgia prices are on average two cents more than the national average.

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.876, about two cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”