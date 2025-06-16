Ragsdale on statewide school cell phone ban; foundation rule change could attract big donors

By Rebecca Gaunt

The statewide ban on cell phones in grades K-8 goes into effect in July 2026, but Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the district will not be investing in smartphone pouches to prevent student access.

“The law allows us to determine what that storage place is going to be, and the storage place is going to be in a student’s backpack, or purse, or pocketbook, or what have you,” he said during his remarks at Thursday’s board meeting.

The student code of conduct will be updated to reflect the changes and punishments for non-compliance.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia House Bill 340, the Distraction-Free Education Act, into law in May.

The law does not apply to district-issued devices.

Both Marietta City Schools and DeKalb County School District are piloting programs using Yondr pouches, which once the phone is secured inside, lock and require the user to exit the phone-free zone for access.

All districts are required to create a policy for cell phone use, according to the bill. Ragsdale said that policy will be communicated to the parents during the coming school year, before the law takes effect next summer.

Proposed change for Cobb Schools Foundation

At the afternoon work session, the school board discussed a proposal submitted by the Cobb Schools Foundation to alter a bylaw regarding who is eligible to serve on its board.

The nonprofit organization is operated by the school district.

School board Chair David Chastain presented the proposal to remove the residency requirement and moved to approve it.

“Imagine having an officer or a manager who is willing to serve–I would like to think would also help write a big check–and if they don’t live in Cobb County then they’re eliminated from being considered,” Chastain said.

Publix and Six Flags were both mentioned as examples of local businesses that could potentially have more involvement under the rule change.

The new policy would allow people to serve if they meet one of the following qualifications: being a parent of a Cobb student, being a graduate of Cobb, or working for a business in Cobb.

Board members Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, Becky Sayler, and Nichelle Davis expressed concern about the removal of the residency qualifier. Davis pointed out that even as a Cobb resident, she wouldn’t qualify because she doesn’t meet the three proposed criteria.

“Now we’re excluding people that live within Cobb County in areas that our schools serve,” Davis said.

She suggested adding it back as an additional option for qualification.

Sayler wondered whether the omission was a typo and requested to table the matter pending clarification from the foundation.

Ragsdale objected to putting the residency requirement back in, saying that would defeat the whole purpose.

“I do know, though, because I checked to be sure, that the foundation board had discussed these changes…they are supportive of the amendments coming to the board of education as is,” Ragsdale said.

Board attorney Suzann Wilcox offered to work with the foundation on the wording to ensure it matches the intent.

Chastain withdrew his motion and the matter will come back to the board next month.

Each school board member can appoint one member to the foundation’s board. Those members nominate an additional seven members, which are approved by the school board.

Ragsdale serves as one of three non-voting members. The complete list of board members can be found here.