Mableton mayor, MIC address controversial Cobb schools’ bus depot

By Rebecca Gaunt

After months of public protest, Cobb County School District made it clear that it will move ahead with plans for a transportation hub at 440 Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton.

“While we may not have been able to change the course of this particular project, we will continue to advocate, collaborate, and work toward outcomes that respect our neighborhoods and reflect the values of our growing city,” Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said in a statement released Monday.

The district put out a bid request for a contractor in early May. Last week, school board Chair David Chastain told the Marietta Daily Journal, “I think all the conversing is over.”

Work began on the 6.92-acre site in August. Until then, plans for the property were unknown to the public. A contractor on the site informed inquiring residents of the plans. The district, which is exempt from local zoning ordinances, declined to confirm that information until October.

Read more here: Mableton bus depot – Cobb Courier

According to Owens, his requests for a meeting were met with silence until Dec. 11 when he met with Marc Smith, the chief technology and operations officer.

The land was purchased by the district for $1.1 million in January 2023, prior to Mableton’s incorporation as a city.

According to Owens, they discussed the possibility of a land swap, but the other parcels of land owned by the district were not suitable.

The district has also committed to mitigating the impact of the bus depot on its residential neighbors with enhanced roadside beautification, infrastructure improvements, and appropriate setbacks to reduce visual, environmental, and traffic-related disruptions.

Becca Ford, the zoning chair for the Mableton Improvement Coalition, provided a statement to the Courier on behalf of MIC:

MIC is disappointed this development appears to be moving forward, despite widespread opposition from the community. We hoped the Board of Education would at a minimum honor the request for public engagement and a two way dialogue, but this never came to fruition. The district declared ‘the time for conversing is over’ but it never really took place outside of closed door meetings. In his recent statement, Mayor Owens highlights the importance of building a strong, transparent and cooperative relationship between the City and the CCSD. MIC hopes future developments include the community as well.

We appreciate the efforts Mayor Owens lists in his statement on the matter. However, decisions that directly impact Mableton residents being made behind closed doors without input or dialogue create a perception of exclusion and opaqueness. The pushback on this development was always community based, from petitions to neighborhood discussions to emails and statements at meetings. MIC is disappointed with the way this process unfolded but proud of the community activism it ignited.

An online petition opposing the project has more than 900 signatures.

The mayor’s statement in full:

The City of Mableton understands and shares the concerns voiced by many residents about the Cobb County School District’s planned transportation facility at 440 Veterans Memorial Highway. Since learning of the potential plans, I’ve made it a priority to engage directly with district leadership to understand the project, advocate on behalf of our community, and explore possible alternatives.

As your Mayor, I also want to be transparent about the limits of the city’s authority in this matter and the efforts we’ve made to represent your voice:

Timing of Purchase: The property in question was purchased by the Cobb County School District in January 2023—before the official incorporation of the City of Mableton. Planning and preliminary development began before the city had a government in place to influence the decision.

Direct Engagement: Since taking office, I’ve had multiple conversations with school board members and district officials. These meetings were respectful and productive, and provided helpful context around the project’s purpose and timing. During these discussions, I emphasized the concerns raised by Mableton residents and advocated for increased community engagement from the school board.

Exploring Alternatives: The city also discussed the possibility of a land swap to identify alternative locations for the facility. Unfortunately, the city owns only two parcels of land, neither of which meet the operational needs of the school district. This highlighted a challenge we’re working to address—expanding our land portfolio to better serve the future needs of Mableton.

Mitigation and Partnership: While the location decision appears to be moving forward—and the school district is not required to go through the City’s planning and zoning process—I’ve secured a commitment from the district to partner with the City on steps to mitigate neighborhood impact. These include enhanced roadside beautification, infrastructure improvements, and appropriate setbacks to reduce visual, environmental, and traffic-related disruptions. This collaboration represents an important opportunity to align the project with Mableton’s broader vision for revitalization, livability, and thoughtful community development.

This situation underscores the importance of building a strong, transparent, and cooperative relationship between the City of Mableton and the Cobb County School District. I remain committed to forging that partnership and to ensuring that, whenever possible, community voices help shape the future of our city.

While we may not have been able to change the course of this particular project, we will continue to advocate, collaborate, and work toward outcomes that respect our neighborhoods and reflect the values of our growing city.

Regards,

Mayor Michael Owens