Atlanta Latino Lions tackle litter on Windy Hill Road

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos from the Atlanta Latino Lions Club cleanup on Windy Hill Road:

The Atlanta Latino Lions Club removed a whole bunch of litter from adopted two miles on Windy Hills Road. They had lots of fun as they got this important road looking great. Afterwards, they celebrated with a delicious lunch. If you or your civic organization is interested in the Adopt-A-Mile program, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.gov . She will supply you the all of the equipment to keep your mile looking good.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management. Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

