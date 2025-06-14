Michael McNeely announces run for Mableton City Council District 2

Michael McNeely distributed the following press release announcing his candidacy for Mableton City Council District 2:

Michael McNeely, public safety executive, and community leader, has announced plans to run for Mableton City Council District 2 ahead of the city’s municipal election in November.

“I am committed to applying my knowledge and experience of how government works to help our city create an environment where everyone can prosper.”

McNeely, who has served on both the Cobb SPLOST Oversight Committee and the Board of Education’s Facilities and Technology Committee (E-SPLOST), pointed out the importance of City of Mableton leaders working with Cobb Commissioners in determining project lists, considering a new SPLOST could be approved by voters in 2026.

McNeely will prioritize efforts in smart redevelopment, youth education initiatives, senior citizens and veterans resources, public safety, and fiscal responsibility.

McNeely’s campaign is built on having strong relationships with residents, elected officials, business leaders, and non-profit advocates, understanding that each plays a vital role in the success of the City of Mableton.

“Your city council person must serve as an effective bridge between all local interests as we work to move our city forward.” McNeely said.

McNeely is a graduate of Leadership Cobb 2024 and Cobb 101 Citizens Government Academy. He also serves on community boards with organizations such as the Mableton Improvement Coalition, the WellStar Cobb Medical Center, and the Cobb Collaborative.

The candidate said, “I look forward to hearing the ideas and concerns of residents and business owners across District 2.”

“If elected, I will bring the knowledge, experience, and commitment needed for our community.”

For more information visit his website at https://McNeelyForMableton.com