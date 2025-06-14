The Center for Family Resources’ 2024 Annual Report Reveals A Continuing Housing Crisis for Cobb County Families

The Center for Family Resources submitted the following news release:

The Center for Family Resources (CFR) released its 2024 Annual Report, shining a spotlight on the growing housing crisis affecting children and families in Cobb County. With more than six decades of dedication to keeping children and families housed, The CFR remains an important pillar of support in Cobb County—providing emergency shelter, rental assistance, food aid, and financial relief to more than 8,800 individuals this past year alone.

Housing Instability: Families Continue to Face Challenges Finding Affordable Housing

The 2024 Annual Report underscores the demand for housing assistance, with more than 1,200 calls per month to The CFR from families seeking help—many of whom aren’t looking for a handout, but rather a lifeline. 19% of these calls were from individuals searching for shelter, while 46% came from families struggling to pay rent and keep a roof over their heads.

“With housing costs continuing to rise, families who never imagined needing assistance are now forced to choose between paying rent or buying groceries,” says The CFR’s CEO Melanie Kagan. “Our mission is not just to provide aid, but to restore stability and dignity for those who are struggling.”

In 2024 alone, The CFR provided short-term housing to 64 families, including 122 children, an increase of 12 families from 2023. The CFR also helped 86 families secure permanent housing, ensuring 293 children could finally sleep in a home of their own.

Fighting Hunger & Strengthening Community Outreach

The CFR’s commitment extends beyond housing; the organization is also committed to preventing food insecurity. During its 2024 Thanks for Giving program, The CFR distributed more than 72,000 pounds of food—feeding 1,000 families with nutritious, healthy meals over the Thanksgiving school break.

As it approaches its 39th year, Thanks for Giving continues to be a lifeline for families in need. Plans are already underway for this year’s food drive, set to take place in businesses and schools across Cobb County in November. To learn more or to host a food drive, please contact Doralocklear@thecfr.org.

Join the Mission—Support Families in Need

“In 2024, we prioritized reaching families experiencing housing insecurity—especially those trapped in unstable conditions like extended-stay motels,” says Kagan. “Many of the families we serve are hesitant to ask for help, but they need it now more than ever. Our goal is to meet them where they are, remove barriers, and restore hope.”

The CFR’s success is fueled by the unwavering commitment of its staff, board, donors, and volunteers—but the need continues to grow. With 26% of its funding reliant on community support, The CFR is actively seeking individual and corporate donors, volunteers, and food contributions to sustain the mission.

The 2024 Annual Report is available now at TheCFR.org. To learn more about ways to give, including volunteering, visit TheCFR.org/ways-to-give. To sponsor Thanks for Giving or other events, contact Melissa O’Brien, Community Relations Director, at melissaobrien@thecfr.org.