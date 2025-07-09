Cobb Chamber announces upcoming Leadership Cobb participants

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following announcement about its upcoming Leadership Cobb class:

Leadership Cobb, the Cobb Chamber’s premier leadership development program, has selected 60 new participants for the 2025-2026 class. Founded in 1983, Leadership Cobb brings together diverse business and community leaders for a 10-month journey focused on personal and professional growth. The program accomplishes this through leadership training, teambuilding, and educational experiences highlighting our community’s greatest success stories and most significant ongoing challenges.

The 2026 Class:

Kimberly Allred

Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce

Kate Beasley

Walton Communities

Priti Bhatia

Georgia Institute of Technology

Mike Bonnette

Kennesaw State University

Nicholas Booth

O’Dell Hungerford Blanchard & Booth

Tonya Byrd

Gilbane Building Company

Carl Carlson

The Walker School

Lauren Cedor

Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Chase Clark

Brasfield & Gorrie

Vic Collins

Hounds Town Atlanta – Smyrna

Christina Cummings

Kidz2Leaders

Rodney Drinkard

The Coca Cola Company

David Esterline

CROFT & Associates

Richard Freeman

Wellstar Health

Chuck Gardner

Marietta City Schools

Jenn Garner

Papa Johns

Jessica Guinn

Cobb County Government

Jules Harper

The Four Walls Group

Gina V. Hawkins

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

Karen Heard

Marietta Wine Market

Tim Henderson

LGE Community Credit Union

Molly Holm

Glory Haus

Amanda Hughes

Cobb Travel & Tourism

Stephanie Idland

Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Simon Janman

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Keisha Jeffcoat

City of Mableton

Kyle Johnstone

TK Elevator

Shea Konigsmark

Metro Regional Educational Service Agency, Metro RESA

Rachel Langelotti

City of Marietta

Kyoung Lee

Arcadis

Kafi London

Kafi London Intl.

Jose Lopez-Vera

Northside Hospital

Toby Mabry

Cobb EMC

Christopher McKellar

Mauldin & Jenkins

Daniel McKinney

RaceTrac, Inc.

Tomeca Mosley

Cox Enterprises

Ben Needle

Osborne High School

Scott Orr

Cetera Investors

Gina Owens

Verizon

Tahnicia Phillips

Cobb County State Court

Paul Powers

Powers Electrical Solutions

Brian Rutledge

City of Marietta

Courtney Santry

CDH Partners

Alisha Thomas Searcy

Center for Strong Public Schools

Abby Smith

Visit Marietta

Andy Stearns

Atlanta Braves

Zach Strickland

Croy Engineering

Darrell Sutton

Sutton Law Group

Jaret Usher

Cobb County State Court

Ryan Varchetti

US Air Force/Dobbins Air Reserve Base

Dan Vasquenza

id8

Heather Walker

Cobb County Tax Commissioner’s Office

Ashley West

Georgia Power Company

Anthony White

Adio Chiropractic

Megan Will

Cumberland Community Improvement District

LaTonya Williams

Vanderlande Industries

Jordan Wilson

Corporate Tax Advisors

Laurie Wong-Burns

Reflections of Trinity Inc.

Crystal Wyche

Vinsere Group

Darrell Young

Compliments Salon and Barbers

Joyette Holmes, Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles, and Eddie Wade, Croy Engineering, will be co-chairs for the 2025-2026 program year. Andy Gaines, Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, and Tricia Newton, Waterworks Atlanta, will be the vice co-chairs for the 2025-2026 program year. This year’s class theme is “Lead the Way.”

The Leadership Cobb class of 2026’s Yearlong Presenting Sponsor is Kennesaw State University Executive MBA; and Legacy Sponsors, Accounting Consultants of Cobb, CDH Partners, Cobb Travel & Tourism, Croy Engineering, Genuine Parts Company, Johnson & Alday, and Mauldin & Jenkins. For more information about Leadership Cobb, contact Kai Lawrence at 770-859-2346 or klawrence@cobbchamber.org.