Cobb Chamber announces upcoming Leadership Cobb participants

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following announcement about its upcoming Leadership Cobb class:
Leadership Cobb, the Cobb Chamber’s premier leadership development program, has selected 60 new participants for the 2025-2026 class. Founded in 1983, Leadership Cobb brings together diverse business and community leaders for a 10-month journey focused on personal and professional growth. The program accomplishes this through leadership training, teambuilding, and educational experiences highlighting our community’s greatest success stories and most significant ongoing challenges.
The 2026 Class:
Kimberly Allred
Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce
Kate Beasley
Walton Communities
Priti Bhatia
Georgia Institute of Technology
Mike Bonnette
Kennesaw State University
Nicholas Booth
O’Dell Hungerford Blanchard & Booth
Tonya Byrd
Gilbane Building Company
Carl Carlson
The Walker School
Lauren Cedor
Cobb & Douglas Public Health
Chase Clark
Brasfield & Gorrie
Vic Collins
Hounds Town Atlanta – Smyrna
Christina Cummings
Kidz2Leaders
Rodney Drinkard
The Coca Cola Company
David Esterline
CROFT & Associates
Richard Freeman
Wellstar Health
Chuck Gardner
Marietta City Schools
Jenn Garner
Papa Johns
Jessica Guinn
Cobb County Government
Jules Harper
The Four Walls Group
Gina V. Hawkins
Cobb County Sheriff’s Office
Karen Heard
Marietta Wine Market
Tim Henderson
LGE Community Credit Union
Molly Holm
Glory Haus
Amanda Hughes
Cobb Travel & Tourism
Stephanie Idland
Chick-fil-A, Inc.
Simon Janman
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Keisha Jeffcoat
City of Mableton
Kyle Johnstone
TK Elevator
Shea Konigsmark
Metro Regional Educational Service Agency, Metro RESA
Rachel Langelotti
City of Marietta
Kyoung Lee
Arcadis
Kafi London
Kafi London Intl.
Jose Lopez-Vera
Northside Hospital
Toby Mabry
Cobb EMC
Christopher McKellar
Mauldin & Jenkins
Daniel McKinney
RaceTrac, Inc.
Tomeca Mosley
Cox Enterprises
Ben Needle
Osborne High School
Scott Orr
Cetera Investors
Gina Owens
Verizon
Tahnicia Phillips
Cobb County State Court
Paul Powers
Powers Electrical Solutions
Brian Rutledge
City of Marietta
Courtney Santry
CDH Partners
Alisha Thomas Searcy
Center for Strong Public Schools
Abby Smith
Visit Marietta
Andy Stearns
Atlanta Braves
Zach Strickland
Croy Engineering
Darrell Sutton
Sutton Law Group
Jaret Usher
Cobb County State Court
Ryan Varchetti
US Air Force/Dobbins Air Reserve Base
Dan Vasquenza
id8
Heather Walker
Cobb County Tax Commissioner’s Office
Ashley West
Georgia Power Company
Anthony White
Adio Chiropractic
Megan Will
Cumberland Community Improvement District
LaTonya Williams
Vanderlande Industries
Jordan Wilson
Corporate Tax Advisors
Laurie Wong-Burns
Reflections of Trinity Inc.
Crystal Wyche
Vinsere Group
Darrell Young
Compliments Salon and Barbers
Joyette Holmes, Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles, and Eddie Wade, Croy Engineering, will be co-chairs for the 2025-2026 program year. Andy Gaines, Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, and Tricia Newton, Waterworks Atlanta, will be the vice co-chairs for the 2025-2026 program year. This year’s class theme is “Lead the Way.”
The Leadership Cobb class of 2026’s Yearlong Presenting Sponsor is Kennesaw State University Executive MBA; and Legacy Sponsors, Accounting Consultants of Cobb, CDH Partners, Cobb Travel & Tourism, Croy Engineering, Genuine Parts Company, Johnson & Alday, and Mauldin & Jenkins. For more information about Leadership Cobb, contact Kai Lawrence at 770-859-2346 or klawrence@cobbchamber.org.
