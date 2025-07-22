Cobb & Douglas Public Health Offers $25,000 Grants to Support the 2023-2027 Community Health Improvement Plan

Cobb & Douglas Public Health distributed the following announcement about Community Health Improvement Plan Partnership Grants:

Cobb & Douglas Public Health is accepting proposals for 2025-2026 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) Partnership Grants. The grants assist community partners with implementing initiatives that support the 2023-2027 CHIP for Cobb and Douglas Counties.

Developed with Cobb2020 and Live Healthy Douglas, the CHIP identifies two strategic issues, Access to Health Services and Basic Needs and Healthy Lifestyles, for improving health in Cobb and Douglas Counties. The related goal areas are Mental and Behavioral Health, Access to Care, Maternal and Infant Health, Healthy Eating and Healthy Behaviors.

The CHIP Partnership Grant offers up to $25,000 per agency through $1:$1 matching funds. Requests less than or equal to $5,000 do not require a match. The proposed projects should address one-time needs that primarily impact policy, system and environmental changes that will support long-term progress (e.g., outdoor fitness equipment that is free for residents to use). The deadline to apply is August 21, 2025. The scope of work must be completed between October 15, 2025, and June 15, 2026.

For more information on the 2025-2026 CHIP Partnership Grants, visit Cobb2020 or Live Healthy Douglas.

For more information on the 2023-2027 CHIP, visit https://dashboards.mysidewalk.com/cobb-county-community-health/how-healthy-is-cobb-county to view the CHIP for Cobb County and https://dashboards.mysidewalk.com/douglas-county-community-health/how-healthy-is-douglas-county to view the CHIP for Douglas County.

###