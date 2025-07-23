Walking with Purpose: A Georgia Local Celebrates 12 Years of the 2-Day Breast Cancer Walk

The Georgia Alliance for Breast Cancer submitted the following announcement:

This October, a wave of compassion will sweep across Cobb County as walkers lace up for the Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer. This annual fundraiser- founded in 2002 by survivor Randi Passoff – raises money for breast health programs across Georgia. The best part? All donations raised stay right here in-state.

This year marks the 12th time Judy Peavy will take on the full 30-mile challenge, dedicating every step to family, friends, and the hope of a cure:

“I walk because I want to help and support those dealing with breast cancer – to be there for them. It may save a life!”

Judy began her journey in 2014 after her friend, Laura Vickers, was diagnosed. Since then, she’s also seen cousins and colleagues face the disease – and every stride is in their honor.

But it’s more than the cause – it’s the community:

“The camaraderie – that sense of having a common goal, of making a commitment so those battling this disease aren’t forgotten, including those whom we’ve lost.”

What truly distinguishes the Georgia 2-Day Walk is its warm, community-focused atmosphere. Over two days, participants cover 30 miles, stay in comfortable hotels (no camping), enjoy hot showers, and feel like “a little fish in a lake” rather than being lost in a vast ocean. Best of all, every dollar raised stays right here in Georgia to support local breast health programs.

Since 2002, the event has funded more than $20 million and over 570 grants for programs including screenings, genetic counseling, biopsies, support services, and education in over 100 Georgia counties.

This year’s walk takes place October 4–5, 2025, in Cobb County. Full-route walkers commit to raising $1,200 (with shorter Saturday- or Sunday-only options available) and enjoy training walks and team-building events throughout the year.

Judy’s unwavering participation exemplifies the walk’s spirit: individual dedication fueling shared impact. She invites others to join – whether walking, volunteering, or donating – so that no one in Georgia feels alone in their fight.

If you’ve been touched by breast cancer, now’s the time to Step Up, Walk With Us, and Make a Difference.