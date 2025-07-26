Jon Bothers Announces Campaign for Kennesaw City Council Post 3

Jon Bothers, candidate for Kennesaw City Council Post 3, submitted the following press release announcing his candidacy:

Jon Bothers, a longtime resident, real estate broker, and dedicated community leader, has officially announced his candidacy for Kennesaw City Council Post 3.

With over 20 years of experience living, working, and raising a family in Kennesaw, Jon is running to protect the city’s quality of life while planning for a future that works for everyone.

“My wife and I bought our first home in Kennesaw because we knew it was the perfect place to raise a family,” said Jon. “Now, I want to help make sure it’s just as great a place for my daughters to raise theirs.”

Jon brings a diverse professional background to the race, including work as a corporate trainer, corporate spokesperson, and currently as a licensed real estate broker. He also serves as co-director of Kennesaw Mountain Fest, an annual event that raises funds for arts programs at Kennesaw Mountain High School while bringing the community together.

Through his involvement in local committees and community events, Jon has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to public service — and believes that building strong connections among neighbors is the foundation of good leadership.

His campaign is centered on smart growth, strong neighborhoods, and a local economy that supports families and small businesses. That includes streamlining outdated city policies — especially those affecting home-based entrepreneurs.

“Right now, the process for starting a quiet, home-based business is too complicated,” Jon explained. “You shouldn’t have to submit photos of your knitting needles or a floor plan of your house just to sell handmade items online. We need to cut the red tape for businesses that wouldn’t impact neighbors — so people can work from home without unnecessary hurdles.”

Jon’s platform includes:

● Supporting smart development and housing choices for all stages of life

● Making streets safer and more walkable for everyone

● Helping local businesses grow by modernizing outdated rules

● Improving transparency and listening to neighbors first

● Promoting financial responsibility and reinvesting in existing infrastructure

Jon Bothers is running for City Council because he believes in Kennesaw’s future — and wants to be part of shaping it. He is dedicated to ensuring the city continues to grow and thrive while holding onto the values and character that make it a great place to live, work, and raise a family. For more information, visit https://ElectJonBothers.com

[The Courier welcomes campaign announcements from all candidates running for public office in Cobb County. The only restriction we place is that candidates focus on their own goals and accomplishments. not on their opponents, and that the announcement does not promote intolerance or bigotry of any sort. For more information, read these guidelines]