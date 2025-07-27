Marietta History Center Rummage and Book Sale returns

The Marietta History Center posted the following announcement on the City of Marietta website (we’ve copied the announcement verbatim):

The Marietta History Center is excited to announce the return of its highly anticipated annual Rummage and Book Sale! This year’s event will take place over three days, starting on Thursday, August 14th, at 10:00 AM. The sale will be held at the Marietta History Center, located in the heart of Marietta.

The Rummage and Book Sale is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and support the Marietta History Center while finding great deals on a wide variety of items. This year’s sale promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring an extensive collection of books, militaria, toys, vintage items, home décor, and much more. Everything is priced to sell, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

Event Details:

Dates: Thursday, August 14 th , Friday, August 15 th and Saturday, August 16 th

10am to 4pm Location: Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060

The sale is FREE to enter Museum Admission: Regular Admission on Thursday and Friday, Free on Saturday.

All proceeds from the sale will directly benefit the preservation and care of the Marietta History Center’s permanent collection of over 50,000 artifacts. The support from this event is crucial in allowing the History Center to continue its mission of igniting curiosity in Marietta’s history by connecting people through compelling stories and engaging experiences. For more information, please go to www.MariettaHistory.org.